The latest patch will mean that The Precinct is now updated to Build 1.8.19028

Fixed more instances of user-reported crashes

Support tokens are now added on accepting aggravated burglary, hit and runs and carjackings

Fixed support tokens being cleared when a vehicle escape starts during an aggravated burglary

Fixed one escape vehicle sometimes driving slowly during an aggravated burglary

Fixed cases when callout couldn’t be cancelled during the vehicle chase phase of an aggravated burglary

Fixed siren light reflections on water

The siren tutorial only comes up when the player is in a vehicle now

Improved Kelly navigation in the precinct and during callouts

Fixed Kelly not entering the vehicle in some cases

Fixed placeholder text displayed sometimes during stop-and-frisk callout

Fixed the ammo icon showing on submerged vehicles

Fixed cases of NPCs exiting cars on top of vehicles

Fixed possible camera jitter when escorting a suspect

Fixed an inappropriate breathalyzer XP penalty

Fixed some cases of suspects going invisible

Fixed being able to open the radial menu on some UI screens

Fixed radial menu not closing if the suspect was killed when using it

Fixed some cases which made interactions with the car’s trunk impossible

Fixed support tokens not being accrued or lost when the target criminal is hiding in a dumpster, or when the criminal is fleeing in a car, and the player is on foot

Civilian vehicles pull over for roadblocks/spike strips more often now

Suspects can be placed in a patrol vehicle when they are restrained but not arrested

Fixed solo variants of callout accepted barks not playing properly

Fix for dispatch not announcing numberplate check results in solo mode

Fix for Kelly not moving after the player had used the vehicle customization menu

Fixed mouse cursor teleporting to the centre of the screen when rotating vehicles in the vehicle customization menu

Fixed issue with license plate detail being lost on Cruiser's new liveries

Fix for game/difficulty menus not saving when the “Reset to defaults” button was pressed

Fixed pause screen back selecting the wrong option