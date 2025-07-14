Crime and bugs, we're cleaning up the streets of Averno City.
The latest patch will mean that The Precinct is now updated to Build 1.8.19028
Fixed more instances of user-reported crashes
Support tokens are now added on accepting aggravated burglary, hit and runs and carjackings
Fixed support tokens being cleared when a vehicle escape starts during an aggravated burglary
Fixed one escape vehicle sometimes driving slowly during an aggravated burglary
Fixed cases when callout couldn’t be cancelled during the vehicle chase phase of an aggravated burglary
Fixed siren light reflections on water
The siren tutorial only comes up when the player is in a vehicle now
Improved Kelly navigation in the precinct and during callouts
Fixed Kelly not entering the vehicle in some cases
Fixed placeholder text displayed sometimes during stop-and-frisk callout
Fixed the ammo icon showing on submerged vehicles
Fixed cases of NPCs exiting cars on top of vehicles
Fixed possible camera jitter when escorting a suspect
Fixed an inappropriate breathalyzer XP penalty
Fixed some cases of suspects going invisible
Fixed being able to open the radial menu on some UI screens
Fixed radial menu not closing if the suspect was killed when using it
Fixed some cases which made interactions with the car’s trunk impossible
Fixed support tokens not being accrued or lost when the target criminal is hiding in a dumpster, or when the criminal is fleeing in a car, and the player is on foot
Civilian vehicles pull over for roadblocks/spike strips more often now
Suspects can be placed in a patrol vehicle when they are restrained but not arrested
Fixed solo variants of callout accepted barks not playing properly
Fix for dispatch not announcing numberplate check results in solo mode
Fix for Kelly not moving after the player had used the vehicle customization menu
Fixed mouse cursor teleporting to the centre of the screen when rotating vehicles in the vehicle customization menu
Fixed issue with license plate detail being lost on Cruiser's new liveries
Fix for game/difficulty menus not saving when the “Reset to defaults” button was pressed
Fixed pause screen back selecting the wrong option
Fix for special characters in Brazilian Portuguese displayed in a different font
Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us by providing their feedback and bug reports!
If you do encounter any other bugs or would like to give feedback on your experience of The Precinct so far, we’d love to hear from you either in our Steam Forum or on Discord.
