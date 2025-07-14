 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19165374 Edited 14 July 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Crime and bugs, we're cleaning up the streets of Averno City.

The latest patch will mean that The Precinct is now updated to Build 1.8.19028

  • Fixed more instances of user-reported crashes

  • Support tokens are now added on accepting aggravated burglary, hit and runs and carjackings

  • Fixed support tokens being cleared when a vehicle escape starts during an aggravated burglary

  • Fixed one escape vehicle sometimes driving slowly during an aggravated burglary

  • Fixed cases when callout couldn’t be cancelled during the vehicle chase phase of an aggravated burglary

  • Fixed siren light reflections on water

  • The siren tutorial only comes up when the player is in a vehicle now

  • Improved Kelly navigation in the precinct and during callouts

  • Fixed Kelly not entering the vehicle in some cases

  • Fixed placeholder text displayed sometimes during stop-and-frisk callout

  • Fixed the ammo icon showing on submerged vehicles

  • Fixed cases of NPCs exiting cars on top of vehicles

  • Fixed possible camera jitter when escorting a suspect

  • Fixed an inappropriate breathalyzer XP penalty

  • Fixed some cases of suspects going invisible

  • Fixed being able to open the radial menu on some UI screens

  • Fixed radial menu not closing if the suspect was killed when using it

  • Fixed some cases which made interactions with the car’s trunk impossible

  • Fixed support tokens not being accrued or lost when the target criminal is hiding in a dumpster, or when the criminal is fleeing in a car, and the player is on foot

  • Civilian vehicles pull over for roadblocks/spike strips more often now

  • Suspects can be placed in a patrol vehicle when they are restrained but not arrested

  • Fixed solo variants of callout accepted barks not playing properly

  • Fix for dispatch not announcing numberplate check results in solo mode

  • Fix for Kelly not moving after the player had used the vehicle customization menu

  • Fixed mouse cursor teleporting to the centre of the screen when rotating vehicles in the vehicle customization menu

  • Fixed issue with license plate detail being lost on Cruiser's new liveries

  • Fix for game/difficulty menus not saving when the “Reset to defaults” button was pressed

  • Fixed pause screen back selecting the wrong option

  • Fix for special characters in Brazilian Portuguese displayed in a different font


Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us by providing their feedback and bug reports!

If you do encounter any other bugs or would like to give feedback on your experience of The Precinct so far, we’d love to hear from you either in our Steam Forum or on Discord.



