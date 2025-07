Hello everyone!

Here we are, the official launch of D.O.T is here.

Long in development, the game has now reached a stable build, allowing us to complete the game right to the end.

Thanks to the feedback from our dear beta testers, the game is now playable, stable, finished - in short, you've got it.

Take advantage of a launch offer of 10% for 7 days! Don't miss out!

Thanks to all those who believed in the project right up to the end!