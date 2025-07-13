Hey! hope your willing to come back to ShitSlam2 for another update!



New stuff

- Added The Vietnam war map (WIP)

- Added The Backrooms map

- Added Sky Games map

- Added Desolation

- Added New Skin Hazmat

- Added New Skin Finalist 420

- Added New Skin Finalist 069

- Added New Skin Jimbo

- Added New Skin Dung

- Added New Weapon The grand

- Added New Weapon Tomyson

- New Shop rotation



Fixes

- Finding skins no longer gives you 100000000 coins

- Lazar gun now has a 15% chance of spawning instead of 25%