13 July 2025 Build 19164585 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey! hope your willing to come back to ShitSlam2 for another update!

New stuff

- Added The Vietnam war map (WIP)

- Added The Backrooms map

- Added Sky Games map

- Added Desolation

- Added New Skin Hazmat

- Added New Skin Finalist 420

- Added New Skin Finalist 069

- Added New Skin Jimbo

- Added New Skin Dung

- Added New Weapon The grand

- Added New Weapon Tomyson

- New Shop rotation

Fixes

- Finding skins no longer gives you 100000000 coins

- Lazar gun now has a 15% chance of spawning instead of 25%

