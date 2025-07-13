Hey! hope your willing to come back to ShitSlam2 for another update!
New stuff
- Added The Vietnam war map (WIP)
- Added The Backrooms map
- Added Sky Games map
- Added Desolation
- Added New Skin Hazmat
- Added New Skin Finalist 420
- Added New Skin Finalist 069
- Added New Skin Jimbo
- Added New Skin Dung
- Added New Weapon The grand
- Added New Weapon Tomyson
- New Shop rotation
Fixes
- Finding skins no longer gives you 100000000 coins
- Lazar gun now has a 15% chance of spawning instead of 25%