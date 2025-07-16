All changes from the beta version of the game have been transferred to the main branch of the game.
Version 0.80
Update:
Fixed saving problem after join/exiting challenge mode
Fixed saving in the potions tab
Some QOL improvements for potions and magnets tabs
Updated visual style of Sloar Lens
Fixed checking the availability of updating the chest
Fixed a bug when the wand in the electricity tab gave magnets
Fixed a bag that could cause players to have negative resources on unlocking the magnets tab
Version 0.79
Update:
Long road (in medals) to ease the path forward
Guild reward (in medals) to make guild quests easier
Time scrolling fixed
Optimization of crown flight effects
Fixed second pot saving in potions
You can choose how many potions to use with a single click
Unlocked souls in potions now save upon a guild reset
Heroes level up faster
Clicking on empty space with opened settings closes them
Fixed spider's abiliy (damage dealt ny it was counted as click damage)
Fixed some typos
Version 0.78
Update:
Optimization of calculation algorithms
Fix for saving sediment and souls splitting in the potion system
Display of the time before the auto-save in the settings menu
Minor visual changes
Special thanks to:
ItsMonster
Version 0.77
Update:
Added training arena (heroes tab)
Potion system added (new tab)
Star system added (obtained by resetting the switch in the electricity tab)
Fixed hero cup rewarding algorithm
Fixed offline dust gathering from spheres
Fixed the text of the hint for buying generators (in the electricity tab)
Fixed rare bug with preloading textures
Fixed prism offline damage calculation
Minor visual changes
