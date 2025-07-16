 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19162832
Update notes via Steam Community

All changes from the beta version of the game have been transferred to the main branch of the game.

Version 0.80

Update:

  • Fixed saving problem after join/exiting challenge mode

  • Fixed saving in the potions tab

  • Some QOL improvements for potions and magnets tabs

  • Updated visual style of Sloar Lens

  • Fixed checking the availability of updating the chest

  • Fixed a bug when the wand in the electricity tab gave magnets

  • Fixed a bag that could cause players to have negative resources on unlocking the magnets tab

Version 0.79

Update:

  • Long road (in medals) to ease the path forward

  • Guild reward (in medals) to make guild quests easier

  • Time scrolling fixed

  • Optimization of crown flight effects

  • Fixed second pot saving in potions

  • You can choose how many potions to use with a single click

  • Unlocked souls in potions now save upon a guild reset

  • Heroes level up faster

  • Clicking on empty space with opened settings closes them

  • Fixed spider's abiliy (damage dealt ny it was counted as click damage)

  • Fixed some typos

Version 0.78

Update:

  • Optimization of calculation algorithms

  • Fix for saving sediment and souls splitting in the potion system

  • Display of the time before the auto-save in the settings menu

  • Minor visual changes

Special thanks to:

ItsMonster

Version 0.77

Update:

  • Added training arena (heroes tab)

  • Potion system added (new tab)

  • Star system added (obtained by resetting the switch in the electricity tab)

  • Fixed hero cup rewarding algorithm

  • Fixed offline dust gathering from spheres

  • Fixed the text of the hint for buying generators (in the electricity tab)

  • Fixed rare bug with preloading textures

  • Fixed prism offline damage calculation

  • Minor visual changes

Special thanks to:

Niki, tremir, hyco aka Gnuffe and 76561198300029324

