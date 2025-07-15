 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19161528 Edited 15 July 2025 – 09:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
The revision of Hotfix #28 is 729115

Changelog

  • Fixed an issue that could lead to an unloadable world when there were too many objects (we’re talking thousands, not hundreds!) placed in the player base. We changed the logic of how the objects are loaded, which should prevent games from being unloadable in the future.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause building shapes to no longer function after placing and destroying a large number of Flame Altars.


Still Working On It

We are aware that many players are reporting exceedingly long VFX shader compilation times, and are working on these, along with many other improvements such as performance for lower-end computers, to add them to future updates.

Changed files in this update

