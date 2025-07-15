Changelog

Fixed an issue that could lead to an unloadable world when there were too many objects (we’re talking thousands , not hundreds!) placed in the player base. We changed the logic of how the objects are loaded, which should prevent games from being unloadable in the future.



Still Working On It

The revision of Hotfix #28 isWe are aware that many players are reporting exceedingly long VFX shader compilation times, and are working on these, along with many other improvements such as performance for lower-end computers, to add them to future updates.