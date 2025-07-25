This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Deckstination is now available on Steam!

A real-time action roguelike + deck-building hybrid, now available on Steam.

About Deckstination

In a collapsing cyberpunk world where abandoned subway lines are the last safe zones,

you are a military android.

With a shifting hand of skill cards,

you’ll push through waves of enemies, adapt to threats that change on the fly,

and uncover the hidden truth behind your own creation.



-Real-time card-based combat

-Strategic tag system

-Roguelike exploration

Each and every one of you who plays this game becomes a part of shaping it.

Somewhere underground, we hope our paths cross again.

See you on the subway!