Major 1 August 2025 Build 19160527 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:13:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s the day! Endless RPG has officially exited Early Access and hit version 1.0!

To everyone who joined us on this journey, my thanks to you. Your feedback, bug reports, ideas, and love for the game helped shape it into what it is today. We couldn’t have done it without you. 💖

Endless RPG is now feature-complete, polished and bug-free. But the story doesn’t end here...

🔧 MOD SYSTEM IS LIVE!

You can create and share your own Dialogues and Quests through our full-fledged modding tools. Want to write your own adventures? Build weird side quests? Drop in a cursed talking sword who won’t shut up? Go wild! It's all possible.

We’ll continue to support the community and share standout mods along the way.

Thank you again for being part of this. Here’s to many more stories to come!

Cheers! =]

Kezarus

