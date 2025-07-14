 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19160143 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just released Naughty Doughy in Early Access, with a launch discount of 17%. We heartfully thank everybody who gave the game a wishlist, and are now looking forward to seeing it find its audience!

This first Early Access build (0.5.1) packs:

  • All 3 female characters (Haruna, Aoki and Yuna) and an extra fantasy character (the Succubus).

  • 5 fully animated sex scenes.

  • 4 sexy renders within the story.

  • An extensive story with 14 events to unlock through conversations with the ladies.

  • A management gameplay with a dozen mini-games.

But it is still a mere fraction of what the full game will be. We plan on posting regular updates with:

  • More sex scenes.

  • More story events and conversations.

  • More mini-games.

  • Adjustments to the gameplay as needed.

Thank you for being on board with us!

Chuck Wow, Good Flicks

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link