We just released Naughty Doughy in Early Access, with a launch discount of 17%. We heartfully thank everybody who gave the game a wishlist, and are now looking forward to seeing it find its audience!
This first Early Access build (0.5.1) packs:
All 3 female characters (Haruna, Aoki and Yuna) and an extra fantasy character (the Succubus).
5 fully animated sex scenes.
4 sexy renders within the story.
An extensive story with 14 events to unlock through conversations with the ladies.
A management gameplay with a dozen mini-games.
But it is still a mere fraction of what the full game will be. We plan on posting regular updates with:
More sex scenes.
More story events and conversations.
More mini-games.
Adjustments to the gameplay as needed.
Thank you for being on board with us!
