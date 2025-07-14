We just released Naughty Doughy in Early Access, with a launch discount of 17%. We heartfully thank everybody who gave the game a wishlist, and are now looking forward to seeing it find its audience!

This first Early Access build (0.5.1) packs:

All 3 female characters (Haruna, Aoki and Yuna) and an extra fantasy character (the Succubus).

5 fully animated sex scenes.

4 sexy renders within the story.

An extensive story with 14 events to unlock through conversations with the ladies.

A management gameplay with a dozen mini-games.

But it is still a mere fraction of what the full game will be. We plan on posting regular updates with:

More sex scenes.

More story events and conversations.

More mini-games.

Adjustments to the gameplay as needed.

Thank you for being on board with us!

Chuck Wow, Good Flicks