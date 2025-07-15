The free Los Sueños Stories update is releasing now! Read on for the full changelogs, with bugfixes, 4 new weapons, 2 missions, a new difficulty system, animation changes, audio overhauls, and more.

Fixed suspects sometimes prioritising caches over picking up closer guns.

Fixed suspects sometimes being unable to surrender inside while standing in CS Gas.

Fixed suspects not gaining morale after picking up a weapon from a weapon cache.

Fixed various issues with suspect suppressing fire behavior.

Fixed various issues with suspect hiding behavior.

Fixed various issues with suspect flee behavior.

Fixed civilians sometimes failing to seek out the player after the Bring Order to Chaos objective has been completed.

Fixed fake surrenders being rarer than intended.

Fixed suspects being unable to exit surrender while player is facing towards the suspect without direct line of sight.

Fixed various UI issues caused by increasing the UI scale.

Fixed inconsistent order of optics for certain guns.

Fixed being able to highlight multiple audio files when using the tablet with a gamepad.

Fixed incorrect preset name sometimes appearing for whole team in the loadout menu.

Fixed various font issues in several languages.

Fixed issue with subtitle language carousel showing the incorrect selected language.

Fixed text not fitting into various UI elements in certain languages.

Fixed overlapping UI text for exfiltrate prompt when using gamepad.

Fixed overlapping UI text in gamepad settings in certain languages.

Fixed being unable to fully cycle through mission selection carousel on gamepad.

Fixed being unable to fully cycle through customization styles carousel on gamepad.

Fixed tablet not closing properly at times.

Reduced TP-1E clipping through various shirts. (Dark Waters)

Fixed traps sometimes not playing audio on wire cut completion.

Fixed certain ricochet layer never playing.

Fixed certain subtitle files not matching the audio.

Fixed instances of gunfire causing weapon foley to stop playing.

Fixed instances of certain UI sounds potentially not playing as intended.

Fixed instances of certain animations missing footstep and foley audio.

Fixed instances of certain characters using incorrect / null footstep sounds

Fixed VOIP not working during mission selection or loadout selection.

Fixed mission selection beep sometimes not playing.

Fixed issue where SWAT may occasionally use generic lines for reportables, or not use all available lines.

Fixed many instances of sounds not occluding or attenuating correctly.

Fixed delay effect not working as intended on SWAT voices over distance.

Fixed certain footstep sounds not playing on all materials.

Fixed bullet snaps cutting each other off at high fire rates.

Fixed instances of certain animations missing footstep sounds.

Fixed issue where ambience transitions would not play the intended ambience.

Fixed TOC not notifying the player of bombs + traps for a certain level.

Fixed being able to get stuck in grenade throwing animation.

Fixed various issues with chemlight drop animation.

Fixed replays sometimes crashing while clicking along the timeline.

Fixed AI clipping through level geometry while hiding in various levels.

LODs have been adjusted across performance levels, this is still being actively worked on.

Improved destructible consistency across all levels.

Fixed various issues with training progression.

Fixed shooting range target buttons sometimes both being red.

Fixed mismatched skin tones on certain characters.

Fixed windows sometimes displaying dirt decals when shot.

Fixed hedges vanishing when hit by a flashbang.

Fixed missing footsteps for certain civilian.

Fixed combat music taking too long to come in.

Fixed evidence being able to clip through certain debris piles.

Prevented traps spawning on doors with extra thick doorframes.

Fixed instance of enemies using wrong footstep events.

Fixed Gerard being unable to exit surrender when left unattended.

Fixed evidence falling through the floor in certain parts of the level.

Fixed specific window still preventing grenades from passing through even after breaking the glass.

Fixed floating car signs after window is destroyed.

Fix certain dialogue not triggering for NPCs.

Fixed issue with certain elements of the OST repeating during the ending loop.

Fixed toggle ADS preventing players from performing ADS with gamepad.

Fixed explosive vests of incapacitated civilians not detonating.

Fixed laser attachments not looking right at low/high FOVs.

Fixed players spawning inside of each other in 5 player lobbies.

Fixed being unable to join multiplayer lobbies during the ready countdown.

Fixed laser/flashlight misalignment while in low/high ready.

Fixed client pistols sometimes disappearing after arrest cancelling in multiplayer.

Fixed being unable to use the breaching shotgun on chainlink fence doors.

Fixed crash related to aim assist on gamepad.

Fixed being unable to bash with a shield while using the 509 pistol.

Fixed taser hit registration issues for clients in multiplayer.

Fixed attachment activation delay for clients in multiplayer.

Fixed blood being too shiny at times.

Fixed wedges not moving with the door when breached.

Fixed clients sometimes crashing when returning to the main menu from a multiplayer lobby.

Fixed peeking both doors on double doors with a single door already peeked closing the peeked door, and peeking the closed door. Peeking both will now only open the closed one if both doors are not in the same state.

Fixed missing friendly fire penalty when shooting the helicopter.

Fixed dropped weapon physics causing them to fall through the floor.

SWAT AI have slightly different effectiveness based on difficulty mode. On Casual difficulty they give players more of an opportunity to engage suspects, meanwhile on Hard mode SWAT AI becomes slightly more combat effective than Standard mode.

Added suspect weapon cache system to most levels where appropriate.

On Standard/Hard difficulty some experienced suspects switch between semi-auto fire and full auto depending on distance to target, making them more deadly at range.

Added suspect squad behavior system to most levels where appropriate. These dynamic behaviors include: Rally, Support, Attack, and Retreat. (On Standard/Hard difficulties)

Added new difficulty system. AI difficulty now scales with Casual, Standard, or Hard settings, which can be selected before each mission or commander mode.

Added ability to set the weapon field-of-view independently from the world / scene field-of-view.

Check out this article for more info on how Crossplay in Ready or Not works: How Cross-play in Ready or Not works – VOID Interactive

Players have the option to enable Crossplay between PC and console players

Ready or Not is now available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games Store

Game file sizes have been compressed and optimized, reducing disk install size.

Further optimized various customization assets.

Improved GPU and CPU performance across all levels.

Animation for civilian girl in ‘Twisted Nerve’ has changed to a sleeping animation.

New first person animations for restrains, kicking doors, and chemlight deployment

Added many new SWAT restraining animations

Dismemberment no longer occurs on already-deceased characters. Otherwise, the dismemberment effects, gore, and blood decaling have not been toned down.

Added clothing to a character in ‘A Lethal Obsession’, ‘Narcos’, and some characters in the mission ‘Hide and Seek.’

Improved fog VFX on Carriers of the Vine.

Added immersive raindrop VFX that affects first person view in outdoor areas on all levels that have rain (like the raindrop VFX that exists on Dark Waters levels).

Optimized many visual effects through a newer particle system (Niagara)

Various sound and Quantum Sound Manager optimizations.

Improvements to indoor and outdoor reflection probes, enhancing audio recreation accuracy.

Updated foley sounds for certain weapons and improved SWAT movement foley.

VOIP has been improved to increase immersion, allowing voice chat echo and reverb based on surroundings

New guns

The amount and types of traps vary based on the difficulty mode the player selects. On Hard mode more maps have traps, and are more likely to be lethal traps.

Added new achievements and integrated them, some can only be attained when playing on certain difficulty modes

New difficulty system integrates throughout the player experience, and provides players with different degrees of challenge across the game. This can be changed in quickplay, multiplayer, and Commander Mode.

Gamepad players can opt to use the traditional Command list menu instead of the radial menu, and there are now additional button layout and customization options for gamepads

The gamepad-focused Equipment and Command wheels have a visual rework aimed at improving ease of use and readability.

Can select people from friends list to compare their stats against to for some friendly competition between officers.

Players can now access their personal stats dashboard where skill, completion, and weapon mastery are stored into your personal mission metrics.

Hunger Strike: A gang meetup gone wrong at Chicos, a local Los Sueños fast food franchise

Stolen Valor: An officer gone missing is reported to be located at an apartment building in the Rollers territory.

Game sometimes crashes when restarting or returning to station mid-mission in quickplay.

Audio devices may default to a muted state when joining a game on PC. Workaround: Reselect your audio device in the audio settings menu or within your Windows settings. Alternatively, try disabling unused audio inputs.

In rare instances, VOIP may loop until the current session is restarted.

In rare instances, unplugging and replugging a microphone may cause issues with VOIP.

Certain SFX does not occlude correctly.

Certain UI buttons don’t fire any audio.

Certain weapon foley may produce doubled audio when playing as a client.

Bullet casing SFX may rapidly fire at low framerates.

Certain destructible audio may not always play

Some minor known issues with Turkish language text in the Command Wheel/Swat Cam/Loadout Renaming

If player does not select the Ironman Mode setting toggle while on the difficulty select screen, the Ironman Mode setting may not save

Obtaining exactly a C on Gas does not contribute to the achievement, “The War”

Players on singleplayer quickplay may potentially crash if they restart a mission before completing it; a fix is on the way. This issue does not affect Commander Mode or multiplayer.

Some minor texts on the controller layout options are not translated to all languages

In Casual difficulty, shotguns can sometimes cause friendly fire

On PC, the cancel button when quitting a mission or from the station, the cancel button is not translated into all languages