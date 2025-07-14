Made Beaver is back with a significant update focusing on new features, polished UI, bug fixes, and improved overall experience. While it's been quiet for a while, this relaunch is a fresh start and a chance to share it with a wider audience. Welcome back to the frontier.

Fresh UI

The entire UI has had an overhaul to improve visuals, performance, and usability. The basic structure remains the same though, for returning players who are already familiar with the UI.

In-Game Documentation

Full documentation is in the Help menu, complete with Quick Start, FAQ, and sections for each topic.

5-Star Reputation System

Simple and familiar, a 5-star reputation system is now the standard. Open the Tribes menu to quickly see at a glance who thinks you’re hot and who thinks you’re not.

Reputation Affects Demand

Your reputation with tribes affects their demand for goods and furs. Raise reputations to boost profits but watch for shrinking demand from other tribes.

Auto-Stocking

Supply ships now restock forts automatically. If demand increases, stock levels will also increase. If no goods were sold, no goods will be delivered. If another fort was built nearby and your inventory levels are now too high, supply ships will skip those goods until inventory levels normalize.

Forts Menu

All forts are now listed in a dedicated menu showing trade status, delivery ships status, and profit. Select a fort entry to jump to it on the map. This menu is the primary method of managing forts.

Tribes Menu

Full list of all tribes with names, populations, and reputations. Select a tribe to see their location on the included mini-map and to list their enemies. Full descriptions have been added for all tribes.

Settlements Menu

Full list of all settlements with names and populations. Select a settlement to see their location on the included mini-map. Full descriptions have been added for all settlements.

Furs Menu

All furs are displayed in a visual grid with map locations, current prices, and profit margins-- updated live directly from the auction house. Full descriptions have been added for all furs.

Account Books Menu

Simplified balance sheet for a quick overview of company financial health. Select individual forts in the list to see their respective performance.

Indefinite Traders

Auto-pause has been removed and traders now stay nearly indefinitely after arriving at your fort. Trade at your own pace without worrying about them leaving prematurely, but don’t forget to click “End Trade” when you’re finished trading or they will never leave!



Free Cabin

The cabin is now free to build so you can expand right across the map from the get-go. Each cabin requires a full inventory though, so watch your Company Cash Balance!

Transfer Depots

Coastal forts can be converted into Transfer Depots. Ships and transports will use the building as a storage and layover facility but no goods or furs will be traded at these locations.

Updated Fort Placement

The fort placement method is centered to the screen as you drag the map around. A transport path is displayed, along with readouts for distance, travel times, and settlers in range. This allows you to optimize placements and find the ideal fort location.

Nation Bonuses

Bonuses have been added for each nation, displayed on the New Game menu. They are designed to capture the meaning and spirit of each nation’s unique history. A new nation has been added, Beaverland, with neutral stats and no bonuses, for a balanced experience.

Live Trade Panel

Fur sorting and auction prices in the Trade panel will update dynamically for real-time feedback. Furs that are particularly lucrative will sparkle for quick and easy spotting of high profit items.



Quick Start UI Guides

Orientation hints and guides have been added to new games for a smoother on-boarding experience.

Infinite Game Time

Forts are no longer destroyed so the game only ends when you choose. If you ever lose a battle, click Resume Operations to move back in with a fresh inventory delivery on its way.



Localized Input Fields

Input fields have support for new languages. Name your company, forts, and ships using Cyrillic, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Cherokee, and Canadian Aboriginal syllabics.

New Game Save Format

The game save format has changed, so 1.0 game saves are not compatible with the 2.0 version. For those who would like to remain on the 1.0 version, you can choose the “legacy” branch in the Steam betas. Game saves, settings, and databases for both versions will co-exist in the same location so you can run both versions without issue.

Bug Fixes

Of course, lots of bugs surfaced during development but it seems pretty stable so far. This is an ongoing process and feedback is always welcome in the discussions or at support@chirongames.com