A summer of hololive, a summer of Treasure Mountain―――

Treasure Mountain is teaming up with hololive’s summer event “holonatsu Paradise”!

We’re bringing you a limited-time summer event filled to the brim with that unmistakable hololive charm!

“holonatsu Paradise” Collaboration Period: July 15 - August 31, 2025

Enjoy the summer even more in the time-limited “holonatsu Mode”!

During the event, you can play not only the standard game, but also the special holonatsu Mode.

In this mode, the background music changes to a special Treasure Mountain arrangement of the holonatsu Paradise theme song!

And there’s more! When you create the biggest treasure, a unique holonatsu Mode-only celebration will trigger!

Packed with summer vibes designed by the talents of hololive themselves, this mode features special illustrations and voice lines you can enjoy only during this summer event!

Play now!

Note: This content requires the latest version of hololive Treasure Mountain to play.

You can switch between holonatsu Mode and standard mode from the title screen.

Some treasures may use the same animations as in standard mode.