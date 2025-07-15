 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19157436 Edited 15 July 2025 – 11:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A summer of hololive, a summer of Treasure Mountain―――


Treasure Mountain is teaming up with hololive’s summer event “holonatsu Paradise”!
We’re bringing you a limited-time summer event filled to the brim with that unmistakable hololive charm!

“holonatsu Paradise” Collaboration Period: July 15 - August 31, 2025


Enjoy the summer even more in the time-limited “holonatsu Mode”!


During the event, you can play not only the standard game, but also the special holonatsu Mode.

In this mode, the background music changes to a special Treasure Mountain arrangement of the holonatsu Paradise theme song!


And there’s more! When you create the biggest treasure, a unique holonatsu Mode-only celebration will trigger!

Packed with summer vibes designed by the talents of hololive themselves, this mode features special illustrations and voice lines you can enjoy only during this summer event!



Play now!



Note: This content requires the latest version of hololive Treasure Mountain to play.

You can switch between holonatsu Mode and standard mode from the title screen.

Some treasures may use the same animations as in standard mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2972991
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2972992
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link