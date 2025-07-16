On Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM (UTC+9), a game update will be conducted.

During the maintenance period for the update, you will not be able to access the game. Please take this into consideration when planning your gameplay.



Hello, ASURAJANG users!

Finally, the long Season 0 and Pre-Season are over, and the first regular season, Season 1, is about to begin!

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all users who have waited patiently for this moment. As previously announced in the developer's notes, Season 1 includes numerous changes. Due to the volume of updates, we will first share a brief summary at the beginning, followed by detailed update notes in the latter section.

\[Summary of Major Changes]

With the start of the new season, Season 0 records have been reset. 3v3 Arena Mode has been added. A Rank Rating system has been introduced. New character Brunn joins ASURAJANG! New character Erin joins ASURAJANG! A Pre-made Party Restriction feature has been added. A Rank Placement system has been introduced. An Account Icon system has been added. A feature preventing party formation with blocked players has been added. The Battle Pass has been updated. XP gained from Missions have been significantly increased. Numerous new Achievement missions have been added. Character balance has been adjusted across the board. The Asia server will be merged with the East Asia server.

\[Season 0 Records Reset]

Season levels have been reset.

The number of Battle Shards possessed by players has been reset.

Rankings have been reset.

\[New Mode - Arena]

Arena Mode is a 3v3 mode where players engage in duels based purely on skill to determine the winner.

It is played in a series of rounds, where the first team to reach 3 round wins claims victory. A maximum of 5 rounds can be played before a victor is determined.

Rounds 1~3 are 3v3 team fights, while rounds 4~5 are tag team matches.

In Arena Mode, you do not participate using the character selected in the lobby; instead, there is a Character Pick Phase.

Teams with lower MMR start with the first pick, and subsequent picks alternate between teams. The player with the lowest MMR gets the first pick.

Picking the same character is not allowed.

Character combinations can result in significant advantages or disadvantages, so strategic character selection through active communication is advantageous.

\[New System - Rank Tier System]

The Rank Tier System is a system applied to Battle Royale Mode and Arena Mode.

Rank Tiers are divided into two leagues.

These are the \[Challenge League] and \[Master League].

The \[Challenge League] consists of five tiers: Rookie, Initiate, Expert, Elite, and Champion.

In the \[Challenge League], you earn RP, and when your RP reaches a certain score, you are promoted to the next rank.

When your RP reaches 3,500 or more, you are promoted to the \[Master] rank and move to the \[Master League].

The \[Master League] is divided into three tiers: Master, Grand Master, and Asura.

Once you reach the \[Master League], you cannot be demoted to a lower tier, and you begin earning CP points. Additionally, you must reach the \[Master League] to be listed on the rank leaderboard.

If you enter the top 100 overall rankings in the \[Master League], you will be granted the Asura rank. The Asura rank is updated once a day.

\[Ranking Menu]

As explained above, only users who have reached the Master League will be listed in the rank leaderboard.

Users will now be displayed together across all servers, rather than separately by matchmaking server.

\[New Character - Brunn]

Brunn from Vergerant joins ASURAJANG.

He is a character who fights with a giant partisan, characterized by his long range, powerful damage, and toughness.

Can be purchased using Fight Money or D-CREDIT, and is available for free for those who purchase the Season 1 Battle Pass.

\[New Character - Erin]

Erin from Vergerant joins the battle in ASURAJANG.

Erin is a mage character who uses elemental magic in cycles, and has various combos and crowd control abilities through element cycling.

Can be purchased using Fight Money or D-CREDIT, and is available for free for those who purchase the Season 1 Battle Pass.

\[Pre-made Party Restrictions]

Pre-made party restrictions have been introduced.

Players who have reached \[Master League] in the ranks mentioned above will receive pre-made party restrictions.

Players in the \[Challenge] League can form pre-made parties.

If a player in the \[Master League] is in the party, matchmaking will not begin.

\[Placement Match System]

A Placement Match system has been introduced.

Applies to Battle Royale Mode and Arena Mode, and Placement Matches will be conducted over 5 matches.

Players' initial Rank Tiers will be determined based on the results of their Placement Matches.

\[Account Icon System]

An Account Icon system has been added.

Acquire Account Icons through various routes to express your individuality!

\[Season 1 Battle Pass]

All Battle Pass items have been replaced.

The new Battle Pass can be purchased for 2,000 D-CREDIT.

When purchasing the Battle Pass, the Brunn and Erin characters are provided additionally.

The number of obtainable items has increased from 41 to 85.

You can receive 900 D-CREDIT from completing it.

You can obtain 10,000 Fight Money.

\[Player Block Feature Improvement]

You will no longer be able to join the same party as blocked players.

The more you are blocked, the more likely you are to be excluded from party matching, which may result in longer matchmaking times.

\[Mission Changes]

XP provided by missions have been increased by approximately 5 times compared to the previous version.

30 new Achievement missions have been added.

Some missions with difficult requirements have been removed to make Daily Missions easier to complete.

\[Matchmaking Server]

The Asia server has been merged with the East Asia server.

The existing Asia server had too few players, resulting in very little matchmaking.

We felt that maintaining the Asia server under these circumstances would only be detrimental to the player experience and ASURAJANG, so we decided that merging it with East Asia to increase the matchmaking pool was the right decision.

\[Characters]

With the introduction of the arena, the importance of windup and recovery animations has become very significant. To address this, we have adjusted the windup/recovery animations for all characters. Specifically, to distinguish between risk and reward, we have made it impossible to cancel recovery animations following attacks with dodges, which was previously possible. However, since the overall post-attack recovery animation length has been reduced, we anticipate that the sense of frustration will be slightly reduced. Additionally, to prevent jump attacks from becoming low-risk, high-reward actions, we have increased jump stamina consumption and adjusted jump attack stamina consumption and damage. Furthermore, we are improving actions that were not used statistically well to make them more balanced. Please refer to the details below for more information.

Common

Jump stamina has been increased from 100 to 130.

The windup/recovery animations of all characters has been adjusted.

Stamina recovery speed has been increased from 240 to 280 per second.

The stamina consumption of long-range actions has increased by approximately 10% to 15%. The actions that have been increased are as follows. Vikarala - Normal Action 1 and 2 Shoyo - All hits of Normal Action, Extra Action Rei - Normal Action 1 and 2 Muimui - Normal Action 2 and 3 Bharata - All hits of Normal Action, Extra Action



Payra

Parry window has been increased from 0.1 seconds to 0.12 seconds.

Payra's Extra Action has been separated into a parry and a slash.

After successfully parrying a melee attack, press the Extra Action key again to perform “Swift Slice,” in which Payra performs a wide slash as she did previously.

“Swift Slice” consumes stamina.

The hitbox duration of Normal Action 1 has been adjusted to match other characters.

Hanuman

Extra Action 1 stamina consumption has increased from 300 to 350.

Extra Action 2 stamina consumption has increased from 100 to 150, and the damage has decreased from 360 to 300.

Special Action - Grab attack final hit DMG has increased from 240 to 300.

Tetanuchi

Base HP has been changed from 1300 to 1200.

Movement speed has been increased from 420 to 450.

Tetanuchi is currently undergoing a full action design overhaul, and we will share further updates as they become available.

Vikarala

Normal Action final hit’s DMG has been reduced from 250 to 220.

Rei

Dodge Attack DMG per hit has been increased from 40 to 50.

Baju

Extra Action Somersault Kick DMG has been increased from 175 to 200.

Kaisachi

Special Action stamina consumption has been slightly reduced overall.

Stamina consumed on the 1st use is 150, and increases by 30 each time her Special Action is used, up to a maximum of 270.

Yeoul

Dodge Attack explosion now lands 1.5m to the front of the character.

Shoyo

Normal Action 1 windup animation length has been slightly reduced.

Extra Action recovery animation length has been reduced.

Dodge Attack recovery animation length has been reduced.

\[Battle Royale - Items]

The Stun Gun and Grappling Hook now fire in the direction the character is facing (previously fired in the cursor direction), and their flight speed has been significantly reduced.

Mythic Astra - Taotie’s Orb \[Devour]'s effective range has been reduced from 5m to 4m.

Mythic Astra - Dudu's Wisp Bead's special effect has been changed from \[Strip] to \[Wisp Flames]. The \[Wisp Flames] effect causes wisp flames to explode from the owner's body upon being hit, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

\[Team Deathmatch Mode]

A BGM has been added to Team Deathmatch Mode.

\[Locker Items]

Season 0 Battle Pass items and Shop Bundle items can now be purchased in the Locker.

Victory Ceremony animation items have been added for some characters in the Locker.

Blow FX and K.O. FX items have been added to the Locker.

Remains items have been added to the Locker.

Diorama items have been added to the Locker.

\[Bug Fixes]