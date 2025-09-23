 Skip to content
23 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

"Eywa has abandoned you."

So’lek’s journey begins in fire and vengeance. Prepare for the next chapter in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes, coming 19 December 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - “From the Ashes” takes place shortly after the events of the main game and takes you on the journey of So’lek, a battle-hardened Na’vi warrior from the Trr’ong clan.

Ambushed and left for dead by the RDA and their new allies, the ruthless Ash clan, So’lek awakens to a world in flames and his Sarentu family scattered.

Driven by grief and vengeance, he sets out to reunite with and protect his loved ones.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2840771
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3005000 Depot 3005000
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3005010 Depot 3005010
  • Loading history…
