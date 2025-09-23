"Eywa has abandoned you."

So’lek’s journey begins in fire and vengeance. Prepare for the next chapter in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes, coming 19 December 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - “From the Ashes” takes place shortly after the events of the main game and takes you on the journey of So’lek, a battle-hardened Na’vi warrior from the Trr’ong clan.

Ambushed and left for dead by the RDA and their new allies, the ruthless Ash clan, So’lek awakens to a world in flames and his Sarentu family scattered.

Driven by grief and vengeance, he sets out to reunite with and protect his loved ones.