Version Update Reward Events

Weekly Events

Arknights Collab Schwarz·Skyline Firearm Appearance Lucky Draw

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Dear Operators,We’ll be rolling out an update on 7/17 with no downtime. Gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected. If you encounter any issues after the update, please restart the game to complete the update.The main highlights of this update include:● Summer PassEvent Time: 7/9 - 8/7Details: To celebrate the official launch of Delta Force's new "Break" Season, play matches and complete missions during the event to claim a ton of rewards!This week's Summer Pass unlocks special missions. Complete missions to earn extra points and accelerate your progress toward Armament Vouchers and Epic Firearm Appearance: SV-98 - Forest Hunter.● Covert Supply BoxEvent Time: 7/18 - 7/24Details: Every week, a Covert Supply Box will be added to the Zero Dam Normal map. Players who successfully extract with it will unlock early weapon access and get a special appearance.Rewards: M14 - Medical Services, etc.● Luck's FavorsDate: 7/18 - 7/24How to claim: Just play Operations matches to get rewarded!Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Craftwork Lucky Pack.● Warfare Weekly SuppliesDate: 7/18 - 7/24Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).● Operations Weekly SuppliesDate: 7/18 - 7/24Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.● Expert ChoiceDate: 7/18 - 7/24Details: Log in to claim a specific firearm: AUG Assault Rifle. Use it to complete missions for rewards!Rewards: AUG Assault Rifle, Craftwork Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.● Tekniq Alloy StoreDate: 7/18 - 7/24Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.● Final ScoreDate: 7/18 - 7/24Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.Event Time: 07/18 - 08/16 23:59:59 (UTC+0)Event Entry: Enter the "Events" screen and switch to the "Others" tab to find the event entry.Event Details:During the event period, operators can head to the designated entry to participate in a non-repeating draw. The first draw costs only 10 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets.Rewards in the prize pool will not be obtained repeatedly. After obtaining all rewards in a single round, the next round will automatically unlock.When obtaining the final grand prize in each round, you will receive one of three Schwarz·Skyline themed firearm appearances based on probability, along with all unreceived rewards from that round.Reward Overview: Schwarz·Skyline series firearm appearances (PSG-1 - Schwarz·Skyline, G3 - Ceylon, MP5 - Poncirus), Charm - Schwarz·Skyline, Avatar - Schwarz, Calling Card - Siesta, Spray Paint - Friend, Spray Paint - Black Glasses, TurBrick - Ahsarahn Fantasy, Armament Voucher Set Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Token.● Improved the visibility of Anti-Tank Mines in Victory Unite mode.● Improved the balance of Anti-Tank Mines.● Enabled score compensation for players who join Victory Unite mode mid-match.● Fixed an issue where respawned players could be seen by enemies too early during the deployment phase.● Fixed an issue where Sineva's Grappling Gun caused abnormal operator positioning and system errors.● Fixed a repeated yellow dot notification issue in the Lobby.● Fixed certain unbalanced positions in Tide Prison.● Improved the interaction experience when picking up C4 during the Tide Prison entry mission.● Fixed an occasional issue in Warfare where players took abnormal damage after an execution.● Fixed an issue where Stinger's Healing Smoke behaved incorrectly after being dispersed by explosives.● Fixed inaccurate descriptions for some event items.● Enhanced and added detail to descriptions of some event collection items.● Improved the physics effects while Tempest is suspended in mid-air during tactical gear deployment.● Fixed an occasional issue where Tempest's tactical gear pull-back failed during deployment.● Fixed an issue in Operations where Ahsarah Guard Soldiers had an alert duration that was too short.● Fixed an issue in Tide Prison where climbing ladders could occasionally place players in the wrong location.● Fixed an issue where spectating Tempest's self-respawn caused abnormal results during the match summary.● Fixed an issue in Operations where weapons with Laser-Light Combo disabled still provided laser attribute bonuses.● Fixed display issues with the Collection Room at the Black Site.● Fixed an issue where the mouse would stutter when exiting the game.● Improved the usage logic of the Safe Box trial card.That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!