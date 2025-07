We have released patch 1.03 for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, please see the details of the fixes included:

The freezing issue at the Soda Joint in the final chapter has been resolved.

Issue where progression became impossible on the loading screen, under certain language settings, following the cutscene after entering a name has been fixed.

Thank you for your continued support of RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army!