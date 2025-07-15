🎰 NEW Slot: Mad Slot! 🔥
Buckle up for chaos in Mad Slot, a 4x5 wasteland thrill ride with two explosive bonus games. Trigger 10 Free Spins in the Mad Bonus by landing 3 bonus symbols, or crush your way to massive wins in the Truck Bonus! Spin through gritty action and high-octane features with a chance to win up to 10,000x your spin amount . This is mayhem on the reels!
🎉 Limited-Time Slots Leaderboard Boost! 🎰
During this update only, the Slots Leaderboard is packing even more heat with upgraded prizes starting today! Spin your way to the top and grab a mountain of rewards:
- 🥇 1st Place: 100 million chips + 7,200 credits
- 🥈 2nd Place: 40 million chips + 3,600 credits
- 🥉 3rd Place: 20 million chips + 1,800 credits
- 4th Place: 10 million chips + 900 credits
Patch 159 New Features
- NEW Slot: Mad Slot!
- Limited-Time Slot Leaderboard Boost!
Patch 159 Bug Fixes
- Improved quality of table felts.
- Resolved issue with max player restrictions when hosting rooms.
- Fixed makeup customization options for Vegas Infinite Avatars.
- Casino tutorial clipboards now display the correct game type.
- Fixed issue where remote players’ EEVFX would play at ground level when joining a scene.
- Consumable prop quantities now update correctly when used from the stash menu.
- Addressed broken eating and drinking animations for Vegas Infinite Avatars during actions.
- Fixed persistent haptic feedback triggered by the RTP Soccer Ball.
- Improved button interactivity for Turbo mode on Multi-Hot 5.
- Enhanced performance for remote viewing of slot machines.
- Updated visuals for Rooftop consumable items.
- Improved Voice Chat stability on all platforms.
- Fixed an issue causing VoIP mono-mode to not save between sessions.
- Reverted Cyber music to an old playlist.
- Various other fixes.
