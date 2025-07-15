🎰 NEW Slot: Mad Slot! 🔥

Buckle up for chaos in Mad Slot, a 4x5 wasteland thrill ride with two explosive bonus games. Trigger 10 Free Spins in the Mad Bonus by landing 3 bonus symbols, or crush your way to massive wins in the Truck Bonus! Spin through gritty action and high-octane features with a chance to win up to 10,000x your spin amount . This is mayhem on the reels!

🎉 Limited-Time Slots Leaderboard Boost! 🎰

During this update only, the Slots Leaderboard is packing even more heat with upgraded prizes starting today! Spin your way to the top and grab a mountain of rewards:

- 🥇 1st Place: 100 million chips + 7,200 credits

- 🥈 2nd Place: 40 million chips + 3,600 credits

- 🥉 3rd Place: 20 million chips + 1,800 credits

- 4th Place: 10 million chips + 900 credits

Patch 159 New Features

- NEW Slot: Mad Slot!

- Limited-Time Slot Leaderboard Boost!

Patch 159 Bug Fixes

- Improved quality of table felts.

- Resolved issue with max player restrictions when hosting rooms.

- Fixed makeup customization options for Vegas Infinite Avatars.

- Casino tutorial clipboards now display the correct game type.

- Fixed issue where remote players’ EEVFX would play at ground level when joining a scene.

- Consumable prop quantities now update correctly when used from the stash menu.

- Addressed broken eating and drinking animations for Vegas Infinite Avatars during actions.

- Fixed persistent haptic feedback triggered by the RTP Soccer Ball.

- Improved button interactivity for Turbo mode on Multi-Hot 5.

- Enhanced performance for remote viewing of slot machines.

- Updated visuals for Rooftop consumable items.

- Improved Voice Chat stability on all platforms.

- Fixed an issue causing VoIP mono-mode to not save between sessions.

- Reverted Cyber music to an old playlist.

- Various other fixes.



