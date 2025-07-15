Freedoms greetings Helldivers!
Release Captain Carlberg coming to you this democratic Tuesday with an update from high command
🌍 Overview
Balancing
Mission Fixes
Weapon Fixes
Miscellaneous Fixes
⚖️ Balancing
General
Helldiver
Reduced the time it takes for the Helldiver to regain control after ragdolling from 0.8 to 0.5 sec
Increased chest injury bleed damage from 1 to 10. Chest injuries now cause more noticeable damage, as the previous value of 1 was so low it appeared to have no effect
CQC-1 One True Flag
Thanks to some groundbreaking military research into pointier flag tips, the flag can now be proudly planted directly into enemies—dead or alive—ensuring the eternal colors of Super Earth are never tainted, only quenched by the blood of its foes. Absolute Democracy
Primary weapons
AR-32 Pacifier
Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec
Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6
Max amount of magazines increased from 7 to 8
Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
SMG-72 Pummeler
Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec
Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
ARC-12 Blitzer
Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
R-2124 Constitution
Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25
R-2 Amendment
Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25
Sidearms
P-92 Warrant
Now also locks-on to Large sized enemies
Throwables
G-109 Urchin
Stagger strength increased from 0 to 50
It now staggers and affects Large sized enemies
G-10 Incendiary
The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in longer-lasting fire duration
G-13 Incendiary impact
The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration
Stratagems
A/FLAM-40 Flame sentry
Fire damage resistance increased from 0 to 95%
Cooldown reduced from 150 to 100 sec
GL-52 De-Escalator
Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies
Boosters
Firebomb Hellpod
Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well
Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players
Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion
Stun Pods
Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well
Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players
Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion
Enemies
General
It’s now easier to put Large to Massive sized enemies on fire
Terminids
Warrior
Damage needed to gib Warriors increased from 500 to 750 damage
This is how much damage is needed to explode the body without leaving a corpse behind
Automatons
Scout strider
Legs armor decreased from 3 to 2
Legs durable resistance has been increased
Illuminates
Overseer variants
Unarmored Torso healthzone armor decreased from 2 to 1
🔧 Fixes
Weapons Stratagems & Boosters
Fixed an issue with the R-2124 Constitution playing audio during the wrong instances
Fixed an issue with the draw and holster speed with the Gunslinger Armor Passive
Fixed an issue with ranged weapon grips after dropping the Entrenchment Tool
Enemies
Fixed an issue where status effect damage were attempting to apply more times than intended
Missions
Fixed an issue that prevented stratagems from working correctly on Terminate Illegal Broadcast objectives
Fixed an issue with bad enemy pathing on military uplink objectives
Fixed an issue for the terminal and drop off point, where they became inaccessible during the Retrieve Recon Craft Intel objective
Miscellaneous Fixes
Fixed an issue in first person view where some armors resulted in visible obstructions around the shoulder while using a high Field Of View
Fixed an issue during map generation that could result in missing terrain features
Fixed fall animations occasionally playing before victory poses
Extended some fonts to handle Bengali characters in player names
Fixed an error that caused some enemy models to appear in lower quality
Fixed an issue to prevent accidentally triggering jump packs or climbing on supply pods while using the interact button on controller
Fixed an issue where exiting the chat was leaving players unarmed
Fixed an issue with aiming during the draw emote
Fixed issues when exiting First Person View using emotes
