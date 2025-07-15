 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19151965 Edited 15 July 2025 – 09:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Freedoms greetings Helldivers!

Release Captain Carlberg coming to you this democratic Tuesday with an update from high command

🌍 Overview

  • Balancing

  • Mission Fixes

  • Weapon Fixes

  • Miscellaneous Fixes



⚖️ Balancing


General

Helldiver

  • Reduced the time it takes for the Helldiver to regain control after ragdolling from 0.8 to 0.5 sec

  • Increased chest injury bleed damage from 1 to 10. Chest injuries now cause more noticeable damage, as the previous value of 1 was so low it appeared to have no effect

CQC-1 One True Flag 

  • Thanks to some groundbreaking military research into pointier flag tips, the flag can now be proudly planted directly into enemies—dead or alive—ensuring the eternal colors of Super Earth are never tainted, only quenched by the blood of its foes. Absolute Democracy

Primary weapons

AR-32 Pacifier

  • Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec 

  • Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6

  • Max amount of magazines increased from 7 to 8

  • Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies


SMG-72 Pummeler

  • Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 sec

  • Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies


ARC-12 Blitzer

  • Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies


R-2124 Constitution

  • Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25


R-2 Amendment 

  • Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25


Sidearms

P-92 Warrant

  • Now also locks-on to Large sized enemies


Throwables

G-109 Urchin

  • Stagger strength increased from 0 to 50

  • It now staggers and affects Large sized enemies


G-10 Incendiary

  • The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in longer-lasting fire duration


G-13 Incendiary impact

  • The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration



Stratagems

A/FLAM-40 Flame sentry

  • Fire damage resistance increased from 0 to 95%

  • Cooldown reduced from 150 to 100 sec


GL-52 De-Escalator

  • Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies

Boosters

Firebomb Hellpod

  • Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well 

  • Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players

  • Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion

Stun Pods

  • Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well

  • Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players

  • Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion


Enemies

General

  • It’s now easier to put Large to Massive sized enemies on fire

Terminids

Warrior 

  • Damage needed to gib Warriors increased from 500 to 750 damage

  • This is how much damage is needed to explode the body without leaving a corpse behind


Automatons

Scout strider

  • Legs armor decreased from 3 to 2

  • Legs durable resistance has been increased

Illuminates

Overseer variants

  • Unarmored Torso healthzone armor decreased from 2 to 1


🔧 Fixes

Weapons Stratagems & Boosters

  • Fixed an issue with the R-2124 Constitution playing audio during the wrong instances

  • Fixed an issue with the draw and holster speed with the Gunslinger Armor Passive

  • Fixed an issue with ranged weapon grips after dropping the Entrenchment Tool

Enemies

  • Fixed an issue where status effect damage were attempting to apply more times than intended

Missions

  • Fixed an issue that prevented stratagems from working correctly on Terminate Illegal Broadcast objectives

  • Fixed an issue with bad enemy pathing on military uplink objectives

  • Fixed an issue for the terminal and drop off point, where they became inaccessible during the Retrieve Recon Craft Intel objective

Miscellaneous Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in first person view where some armors resulted in visible obstructions around the shoulder while using a high Field Of View

  • Fixed an issue during map generation that could result in missing terrain features

  • Fixed fall animations occasionally playing before victory poses

  • Extended some fonts to handle Bengali characters in player names

  • Fixed an error that caused some enemy models to appear in lower quality

  • Fixed an issue to prevent accidentally triggering jump packs or climbing on supply pods while using the interact button on controller

  • Fixed an issue where exiting the chat was leaving players unarmed

  • Fixed an issue with aiming during the draw emote

  • Fixed issues when exiting First Person View using emotes

KNOWN ISSUES

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 553851
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 1999180 Depot 553852
  • Loading history…
Depot 553853
  • Loading history…
Depot 553854
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506210 Depot 2506210
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506220 Depot 2506220
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506240 Depot 2506240
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506250 Depot 2506250
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506260 Depot 2506260
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506270 Depot 2506270
  • Loading history…
DLC 2506280 Depot 2506280
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link