Summary

We've added a new feature that lets you display various stickers in-game.

Now, both player and Grammi dialogues—previously limited to text—can be expressed with even more personality! This feature was inspired by the recent release of our LINE stickers in Japan.

We've also rebalanced combat difficulty, making battles flow more smoothly than before.

If you ever find the combat too easy, you can change the difficulty at any time from the in-game settings!

New Features

Added sticker display feature. Grammi: You can display stickers using the “Display Sticker {0}” block. Player: You can display stickers in the chat by typing /sticker {id}. Valid sticker IDs are from 1 to 30. Example: /sticker 10



Balance Adjustments

Adjusted combat difficulty across Very Easy, Easy, Normal, and Hard modes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Creative Mode where recipes for certain buildings were not being displayed.

Joining the Automation Fest + Kicking Off a 30% Off Sale!

Omega Crafter is taking part in Steam’s official Automation Fest!

To celebrate, we’re running a special sale!

Omega Crafter – 30% off

Omega Crafter Original Soundtrack – 10% off

Now’s a great time to jump in and automate to your heart’s content!

Omega Crafter

