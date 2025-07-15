 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19150606 Edited 15 July 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Summary

We've added a new feature that lets you display various stickers in-game.

Now, both player and Grammi dialogues—previously limited to text—can be expressed with even more personality! This feature was inspired by the recent release of our LINE stickers in Japan.

We've also rebalanced combat difficulty, making battles flow more smoothly than before.

If you ever find the combat too easy, you can change the difficulty at any time from the in-game settings!

New Features

  • Added sticker display feature.

    • Grammi: You can display stickers using the “Display Sticker {0}” block.

    • Player: You can display stickers in the chat by typing /sticker {id}. Valid sticker IDs are from 1 to 30.

      • Example: /sticker 10

Balance Adjustments

  • Adjusted combat difficulty across Very Easy, Easy, Normal, and Hard modes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in Creative Mode where recipes for certain buildings were not being displayed.

Joining the Automation Fest + Kicking Off a 30% Off Sale!

Omega Crafter is taking part in Steam’s official Automation Fest!

To celebrate, we’re running a special sale!

  • Omega Crafter – 30% off

  • Omega Crafter Original Soundtrack – 10% off

Now’s a great time to jump in and automate to your heart’s content!

----------

Omega Crafter

----------

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2262083
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2262084
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link