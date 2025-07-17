 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19149380 Edited 17 July 2025 – 08:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:


  • Fixed: Weapon swap button would not always select the secondary weapon
  • Fixed: Unexploded missile was not rewarding XP. It now awards 200 XP upon successful defusal
  • Fixed: Removed invisible collisions on Fjellkanten and Brodalen Bridges, making parts of the maps inaccessible
  • Fixed: Holograms of consumable items would not disappear sometimes
  • Fixed: Unfinished house interior on Grontheim is no longer accessible
  • Fixed: When a player dies from the Unexploded Missile radiation, the correct cause of death is shown in the Rewards Screen
  • Fixed: Crafting prompt when loading a preset containing a missing item did not work
  • Fixed: Crafting challenge for Impact Grenades could be completed by crafting other consumables as well

Changed files in this update

