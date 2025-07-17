Changelog:
- Fixed: Weapon swap button would not always select the secondary weapon
- Fixed: Unexploded missile was not rewarding XP. It now awards 200 XP upon successful defusal
- Fixed: Removed invisible collisions on Fjellkanten and Brodalen Bridges, making parts of the maps inaccessible
- Fixed: Holograms of consumable items would not disappear sometimes
- Fixed: Unfinished house interior on Grontheim is no longer accessible
- Fixed: When a player dies from the Unexploded Missile radiation, the correct cause of death is shown in the Rewards Screen
- Fixed: Crafting prompt when loading a preset containing a missing item did not work
- Fixed: Crafting challenge for Impact Grenades could be completed by crafting other consumables as well
Changed files in this update