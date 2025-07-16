 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19145818
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,


today we present you the latest update 2.7.

New rides

This update also includes two new rides! "Noise Machine" and "Power Dive" are now available. See for yourself:


You can unlock the new rides here:



Other Changes:

  • Improved: Background walls and lightbox signs are now slightly illuminated at night.

  • Fixed: The Chopper ride's damping was too aggressive when parking.

  • Fixed: An issue where restraints on the Chopper ride could be opened while upside down.

  • Fixed: Visitors no longer being pushed into the moving parts on certain rides.

  • Fixed: An issue preventing visitors from queuing up properly for the Astronaut ride.

  • Fixed: Missing Level of Detail (LOD) on the Haunted Spin ride.

  • Fixed: Effects are now controllable after switching design presets.

  • Fixed: Removed a duplicate dual-color option from the lighting menu and replaced it with a new combination.

  • Fixed: The Salsa ride's damping was too aggressive.

  • Fixed: A trailer clipped through a building on one map tile.

  • Fixed: The player's default starting position has been corrected.

  • Fixed: Several other minor issues have been resolved.



As always, we value your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts on this update with us. Your continued support helps us make VR3 better with every update. You can also join our Pixelsplit Discord server: https://discord.gg/fDV3YPA


- Your Team Pixelsplit

