The Swarm Together Update is Now Available in Empire of the Ants

🎮 New Game Modes

Co-Op Mode

Available in Mutiplayer hub

Play with a friend against 2 AIs

Each player starts with 2 nests, and cooperation will be key to defeat the enemy team



Horde Mode

Available for 1 player in Skirmish hub and 2 players in Multiplayer hub

Defend your nests against unending waves of enemies

Waves grow stronger and stronger

Waves are always composed differently



Story Challenge Mode

Available in Skirmish hub

Replay 6 missions from the main campaign in a more challenging format

Some actions, from the attacks to the movements, will cost points

Some other, such as defeating an enemy nest, will grant you additional points

Finish the mission with the highest score possible



🐜 New In-Game Content

New Map: The Riverside

Designed specifically for large scale battles, this strip of land is the ideal place for 2 v 2 combats



New Support Unit: The Paussus

A stealthy unit which cannot be detected by units without a certain range, nor enemy nests

Steals the economic and information upgrades of enemy nests

Weak during fights, using the Paussus will require some strategy to be used at its full potential



New Power: Pheromone Storm

Create a huge smoke-filled area where information is not displayed

Upgrading it will extend its duration

Some upgrades and power can counter its effect



🛠️ Misc. Changes

Loadout Setup

Dedicated loadouts for the Skirmish and Multiplayer hubs

Set up to 5 loadouts which include units and powers

When the map is set, choose which loadout you want to play with



New AI Difficulties

”Imba”, “Unfair” and “Darwin”



Balancing

Information upgrades now cost less resources to build

Aphids now grant a movement boost while moving

Snails move 30% faster

Dor Beetles now receive 5-10% less damage across the board

Hornets now receive 10-15% more damage from gunners

Flying units, such as the Rhino Beetle, can now be sent directly to a nest



