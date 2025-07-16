The time to unite has finally come!
The Swarm Together Update is Now Available in Empire of the Ants
This free content update brings a lot of new things to the game:
🎮 New Game Modes
- Co-Op Mode
- Available in Mutiplayer hub
- Play with a friend against 2 AIs
- Each player starts with 2 nests, and cooperation will be key to defeat the enemy team
- Horde Mode
- Available for 1 player in Skirmish hub and 2 players in Multiplayer hub
- Defend your nests against unending waves of enemies
- Waves grow stronger and stronger
- Waves are always composed differently
- Story Challenge Mode
- Available in Skirmish hub
- Replay 6 missions from the main campaign in a more challenging format
- Some actions, from the attacks to the movements, will cost points
- Some other, such as defeating an enemy nest, will grant you additional points
- Finish the mission with the highest score possible
🐜 New In-Game Content
- New Map: The Riverside
- Designed specifically for large scale battles, this strip of land is the ideal place for 2 v 2 combats
- New Support Unit: The Paussus
- A stealthy unit which cannot be detected by units without a certain range, nor enemy nests
- Steals the economic and information upgrades of enemy nests
- Weak during fights, using the Paussus will require some strategy to be used at its full potential
- New Power: Pheromone Storm
- Create a huge smoke-filled area where information is not displayed
- Upgrading it will extend its duration
- Some upgrades and power can counter its effect
🛠️ Misc. Changes
- Loadout Setup
- Dedicated loadouts for the Skirmish and Multiplayer hubs
- Set up to 5 loadouts which include units and powers
- When the map is set, choose which loadout you want to play with
- New AI Difficulties
- ”Imba”, “Unfair” and “Darwin”
- Balancing
- Information upgrades now cost less resources to build
- Aphids now grant a movement boost while moving
- Snails move 30% faster
- Dor Beetles now receive 5-10% less damage across the board
- Hornets now receive 10-15% more damage from gunners
- Flying units, such as the Rhino Beetle, can now be sent directly to a nest
We hope you’ll have as much fun playing with these new additions as we enjoyed crafting them!
For the glory of the colony 🌿🐜
