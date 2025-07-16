 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025

Greetings fellow ants,

The time to unite has finally come!

The Swarm Together Update is Now Available in Empire of the Ants



This free content update brings a lot of new things to the game:

🎮 New Game Modes

  • Co-Op Mode
    • Available in Mutiplayer hub
    • Play with a friend against 2 AIs
    • Each player starts with 2 nests, and cooperation will be key to defeat the enemy team

  • Horde Mode
    • Available for 1 player in Skirmish hub and 2 players in Multiplayer hub
    • Defend your nests against unending waves of enemies
    • Waves grow stronger and stronger
    • Waves are always composed differently

  • Story Challenge Mode
    • Available in Skirmish hub
    • Replay 6 missions from the main campaign in a more challenging format
    • Some actions, from the attacks to the movements, will cost points
    • Some other, such as defeating an enemy nest, will grant you additional points
    • Finish the mission with the highest score possible



🐜 New In-Game Content

  • New Map: The Riverside
    • Designed specifically for large scale battles, this strip of land is the ideal place for 2 v 2 combats

  • New Support Unit: The Paussus
    • A stealthy unit which cannot be detected by units without a certain range, nor enemy nests
    • Steals the economic and information upgrades of enemy nests
    • Weak during fights, using the Paussus will require some strategy to be used at its full potential

  • New Power: Pheromone Storm
    • Create a huge smoke-filled area where information is not displayed
    • Upgrading it will extend its duration
    • Some upgrades and power can counter its effect



🛠️ Misc. Changes

  • Loadout Setup
    • Dedicated loadouts for the Skirmish and Multiplayer hubs
    • Set up to 5 loadouts which include units and powers
    • When the map is set, choose which loadout you want to play with

  • New AI Difficulties
    • ”Imba”, “Unfair” and “Darwin”

  • Balancing
    • Information upgrades now cost less resources to build
    • Aphids now grant a movement boost while moving
    • Snails move 30% faster
    • Dor Beetles now receive 5-10% less damage across the board
    • Hornets now receive 10-15% more damage from gunners
    • Flying units, such as the Rhino Beetle, can now be sent directly to a nest



We hope you’ll have as much fun playing with these new additions as we enjoyed crafting them!

For the glory of the colony 🌿🐜


🐜 Play Empire of the Ants now



📬 Stay connected!


Empire of the Ants Discord Empire of the Ants Twitter Empire of the Ants Reddit Tower Five Studio

