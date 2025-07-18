⭐ Accept a special invitation from four beauties and embark on a beautiful encounter journey amidst the elimination of fun 👇️
📜 Game Background📜As a freelance photographer📸, you unexpectedly have the opportunity to connect with four characters when taking on special themes.
Through a three-pass challenge, gradually unlock exclusive storylines:
- Frost Moon —— A Curious Partner🐾
- {Lilith} —— Occasionally, a grumpy neighbor 🐈️
- García —— Understanding Lady 🌙
- {MotaoTao}——Energy Fitness Instructor🥎
🍧 Game Introduction | Game Introduction🍧:This is a classic entertainment game with simple yet fun and challenges to play. After clicking to start the game, a board ♟️ filled with various cute elements will appear on the interface. You need to eliminate at least three identical elements by moving the target on the board. Each level is different, so please make sure to identify the required conditions!
Warm reminder: Each level has task requirements and step limits. Properly planning your elimination strategies is key to achieving the best gaming experience!
The "Reset Level" and "One-Click Skip" features are available in the upper right corner, enhancing the game's flexibility and convenience!
After completing the game, don't forget to visit the "📷 Album" feature to enjoy the beautifully unlocked vertical drawings 🎞️💕, which offer a total of 22 vertical drawings for you to choose from.
🍸️ Game Features 🍸️
- Creative Three-Way Play🧩: Easily eliminate challenges with fun, the key to advancing the story and deepening understanding! Complete the level to unlock exquisite plot illustrations and warm interactive moments!
- Full Japanese character voiceover🎧: Listen to García's elegant speech and Lilith's playful conversations. .. Lively voice acting makes each lady's personality even more vibrant!
- Rich character stories📖: Four adorable ladies with vastly different personalities, each boasting a complete backstory and multifaceted charm, waiting for you to explore and discover one by one.
- Elegant Visual Presentation🎨: Enjoy meticulously drawn character sketches and scenes, immersing yourself in a warm and romantic gaming atmosphere.
🌸 Character Profile | Characters🌟
Name: {Frost Moon} —— Praying for the "bitter" (crossed off) puppy 🐾I enjoy taking unique photos, but I prefer the process of shooting with you over appreciating the photos themselves.
Please help me take more photos. .....”
Name: {Lilith} —— Mischievous and Proud Cat-Eared Teenager 🐈️The imaginative neighbor girl especially cherishes the time we spend together.
Since the game can't beat you, let's try a different game! ”
Name: {Gaxia} —— Cold, Arrogant "Contrast" Miss 🌙She is an inviolable goddess externally, yet she displays a gentle and obedient side in front of you.
Mister, are you tired? So let me help you relax. ”
Name: {MotaoTao} ——"Personal trainer with excellent service" 🥎Fitness trainers offering on-site services with a touch of unique quirks.
Want to inquire about course schedules? Are you still unsatisfied with the recent course? ”
