16 July 2025 Build 19136386 Edited 16 July 2025 – 12:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

New patch today! You’ll find the patch notes below, they focus on improving certain aspects of the game, particularly its stability.

Improvement of title stability, including fixes to the folllowing issues :

  • Possible crashes during the tutorial

  • Possible crash when renaming a room on the Bellebreeze map

  • Possible crash selecting a door in The New Mill map

  • Possible crash when dividing a bathroom in two in The New Mill map

  • Possible crashes when using the roof generation tool
    Improvement of criteria validation system

Thank you again for your continued support, and please keep sharing your feedback with us on Discord or the Steam forums!

