Hi everyone,
New patch today! You’ll find the patch notes below, they focus on improving certain aspects of the game, particularly its stability.
Improvement of title stability, including fixes to the folllowing issues :
Possible crashes during the tutorial
Possible crash when renaming a room on the Bellebreeze map
Possible crash selecting a door in The New Mill map
Possible crash when dividing a bathroom in two in The New Mill map
Possible crashes when using the roof generation tool
Improvement of criteria validation system
Thank you again for your continued support, and please keep sharing your feedback with us on Discord or the Steam forums!
