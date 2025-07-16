Hi everyone,



New patch today! You’ll find the patch notes below, they focus on improving certain aspects of the game, particularly its stability.



Improvement of title stability, including fixes to the folllowing issues :

Possible crashes during the tutorial

Possible crash when renaming a room on the Bellebreeze map

Possible crash selecting a door in The New Mill map

Possible crash when dividing a bathroom in two in The New Mill map

Possible crashes when using the roof generation tool

Improvement of criteria validation system

Thank you again for your continued support, and please keep sharing your feedback with us on Discord or the Steam forums!



