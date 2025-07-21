Multi-Planar Reconstruction viewing, more powerful MRI tools, new Anatomy Master models, enhanced presets, and DICOM PUSH expand the platform’s capabilities.
Multi-Planar Reconstruction
This feature allows users to view and interact with medical scans in axial, sagittal, and coronal planes – together with the 3D model of the patient data – all inside an immersive 3D environment.
What is Multi-Planar Reconstruction?
Multi-planar Reconstruction is a standard radiological tool that reconstructs volumetric imaging data - such as CT or MRI scans - into cross-sectional views along the three main anatomical planes:
Axial - horizontal - top-down slices
Sagittal - side - left-to-right views
Coronal - front - front-to-back sections
Combined with 3D spatial visualization, MPR serves as a valuable resource for users trained in traditional radiological methods.
More AI models
Medicalholodeck adds more AI recognition models by TotalSegmentator. This enhancement enables automatic segmentation of MRI whole body scans, vertebrae, liver segments, kidney cysts, breasts, and lung nodules, further strengthening Medicalholodeck’s advanced analysis capabilities.
Now added:
MRI whole body
MRI vertebrae
Liver segments
Kidney cysts
Breasts
Lung nodules
New Anatomy Master models
We’ve expanded the Anatomy Master library with detailed new models. Newly added:
Brain regions - explore functional zones and cortical divisions.
Organs - enhanced organ visuals with improved segmentation
Female reproductive system details - greater anatomical accuracy
Nervous system - high-resolution neural structures.
Blood circulation and lymphatic systems - added vessel clarity and pathway tracing.
These models are ideal for teaching, training, and simulation.
DICOM Push
Medicalholodeck now supports DICOM Push, allowing direct, secure transfer of imaging data from hospital systems and PACS servers into your Medicalholodeck workspace. This eliminates manual exports, conversions, and uploads—users can send studies straight from DICOM-compatible systems to Medicalholodeck.
Benefits:
Instant access to imaging data in VR, no local file handling
Faster collaboration for clinicians, surgeons, and students
Standards-based, fully DICOM compliant
Fewer manual steps, reducing data security risks
Ideal for workflows using real anonymized cases, DICOM Push delivers fast, seamless access to patient scans.
Rename presets
You can now rename presets directly in the app, making it easier to organize and personalize your workspace. Clear preset names simplify preparation for teaching sessions, surgical plans, or any project, helping you keep your workflow efficient and focused.
