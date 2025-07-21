Multi-Planar Reconstruction viewing, more powerful MRI tools, new Anatomy Master models, enhanced presets, and DICOM PUSH expand the platform’s capabilities.

Multi-Planar Reconstruction

This feature allows users to view and interact with medical scans in axial, sagittal, and coronal planes – together with the 3D model of the patient data – all inside an immersive 3D environment.

What is Multi-Planar Reconstruction?

Multi-planar Reconstruction is a standard radiological tool that reconstructs volumetric imaging data - such as CT or MRI scans - into cross-sectional views along the three main anatomical planes:

Axial - horizontal - top-down slices

Sagittal - side - left-to-right views

Coronal - front - front-to-back sections

Combined with 3D spatial visualization, MPR serves as a valuable resource for users trained in traditional radiological methods.

More AI models

Medicalholodeck adds more AI recognition models by TotalSegmentator . This enhancement enables automatic segmentation of MRI whole body scans, vertebrae, liver segments, kidney cysts, breasts, and lung nodules, further strengthening Medicalholodeck’s advanced analysis capabilities.

Now added:

MRI whole body

MRI vertebrae

Liver segments

Kidney cysts

Breasts

Lung nodules

New Anatomy Master models

We’ve expanded the Anatomy Master library with detailed new models. Newly added:

Brain regions - explore functional zones and cortical divisions.

Organs - enhanced organ visuals with improved segmentation

Female reproductive system details - greater anatomical accuracy

Nervous system - high-resolution neural structures.

Blood circulation and lymphatic systems - added vessel clarity and pathway tracing.

These models are ideal for teaching, training, and simulation.

DICOM Push

Medicalholodeck now supports DICOM Push, allowing direct, secure transfer of imaging data from hospital systems and PACS servers into your Medicalholodeck workspace. This eliminates manual exports, conversions, and uploads—users can send studies straight from DICOM-compatible systems to Medicalholodeck.

Benefits:

Instant access to imaging data in VR, no local file handling

Faster collaboration for clinicians, surgeons, and students

Standards-based, fully DICOM compliant

Fewer manual steps, reducing data security risks

Ideal for workflows using real anonymized cases, DICOM Push delivers fast, seamless access to patient scans.

Rename presets

You can now rename presets directly in the app, making it easier to organize and personalize your workspace. Clear preset names simplify preparation for teaching sessions, surgical plans, or any project, helping you keep your workflow efficient and focused.

Contact

For any feedback, feature requests, or bug reports, please contact our team:

support@medicalholodeck.com

For more information, contact

info@medicalholodeck.com