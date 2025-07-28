We've been hard at work making The Lost Glitches a better experience for everyone, and this update is all about a smoother, more stable, and more rewarding game. We’ve been digging through your feedback and are excited to roll out these changes.





So, what's new?



We're introducing a bunch of quality-of-life improvements that you’ve been asking for. Our goal is to make the game feel more intuitive and let you focus on what matters most: the battles.





The Nitty-Gritty Details



Here’s a full rundown of what this update brings:





Smarter Matchmaking: Ever had an opponent time out and leave you hanging? We've added a watchdog to our matchmaking system to handle these situations gracefully.

Softer Seasonal Rank Reset: We heard you loud and clear. The seasonal rank reset is now more forgiving, dropping you only one rank, not all the way to the bottom.

Smoother Turns: We’ve tweaked the timing for turns and actions, so the stack resolution feels more natural and responsive.

Auto-Claim for Data Cores: No more extra clicks. Your Data Cores will now be automatically claimed after you complete a match.

Consistent Glitch Health: Glitch health will no longer drop below zero, making it consistent with how the Overflow talent works.

Bug Squashing: We’ve fixed some edge cases with the "Sacrificial Lamb" card and made a host of other stability improvements.



We're always listening, so keep the feedback coming!