The Enhanced update for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has arrived, and with it, comes some new features and enhancements for you to explore.

Very High

When the game launched last year we offered Low, Medium and High graphics presets. With this update we’ve made some select visual enhancements to take advantage of newer, more powerful hardware, which you can enable with our new ‘Very High’ graphics preset. Rather than dialling everything up, our team carefully considered where we could make the most impactful improvements for a visual quality bump at a reasonable performance cost. The result sees more detailed and accurate shadows, improved AntiAliasing, better post-processing such as depth of field, motion blur and bloom. Very High will also offer increased view distances and improved volumetrics. For those with hardware that supports it, we’ve also included DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation for boosted frame rates.

Steam Deck

Something else we wanted to revisit with this update was performance on Steam Deck to achieve Verified compatibility, and we’re pleased to report that this work was successful. Deck performance at launch wasn’t an out-of-the-box experience, so players would find themselves needing to tweak settings to achieve optimal performance. We’ve now made the game ‘Deck-aware’, so the game will now automatically select the best settings for this hardware. We’ve also found some CPU performance improvements for a better game experience on Steam Deck.

New features

Once you have completed the game, you’ll now unlock two new ways to experience Senua’s story. Select Dev Commentary mode to hear from our team, cast and collaborators as you play. You’ll learn about the craft, care and creative decisions that went into making Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. For those looking for a challenge, Dark Rot mode will truly put your skills to the test. Not only is the combat harder in this mode, but die too many times and the Dark Rot will consume Senua, wiping your progress. Sound familiar?

For the virtual photographers, we’ve added some new photo mode features to push your creativity even further. Motion, ambient sounds and music can now be added to your captures. We’ve also made some improvements to a range of settings to make sure you have the tools you need to capture incredible images from the game.

We hope you enjoy these new enhancements and features, whether you’re a returning player, or you’re embarking on Senua’s quest to Iceland for the first time.

Check out the full patch notes: