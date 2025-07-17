Dungeons 4 Hotfix Update 1.9.1

Adepts of Evil, the Ultimate Evil greets you!

Today we have released a Hotfix Update for Dungeons 4 on Steam, Epic, the Microsoft Store, GOG, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The update for Nintendo Switch will follow at a later date.

This update includes a fix for Community Maps and a fix for Western Traps not working correctly.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

*Insert evil laughter here*

Hahahaha…*cough*

One explosive sheep, two explosive sheep, three ... kaboooom ... minus one explosive sheep, minus two…

Changes Hotfix Update 1.9.1:

Bugfix:

Fixed an issue with Community Maps, where resources like gold or toolboxes were being processed and transported by Little Snots but were invisible and not able to be picked up by the Hand of Evil.