 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19130467 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 4 will be arriving tomorrow on July 23 and will come with the Casino, new races, features, and various improvements and quality of life fixes! Some important things have been done to the network to improve the grouping of players, and you’ll find all the details below. We also worked heavily on vehicle dynamics so be sure to check out that section too! We will have a dedicated Season 4 launch article to explain what you can expect this Wednesday but you’ll be able to find all of the details in our developer documentary that was released yesterday!

Maintenance Confirmation: We will be starting the server maintenance at 9:00/9:30am CEST and the maintenance could last up to 4:00pm CEST. We will keep you updated on our progress during the day.

🆕 New Features

  • Casino

    • 32-Player Social Hub

    • Cashier - To buy Casino Chips (withdrawing added in later update)

    • Slot Machines - 1 type (another added in later update)

    • Car Part and Clothing

  • Stock Restriction Races

    • Added 20 new races, changed 20 existing races to stock restriction

  • Group Ping/Shared Route System & 5-Route Planner

  • Revamped Worldmap and Filters UI

  • Reworked Active Spoilers

  • Increase Reputation Level Max To 70 (Previously 60)

🆕 New Content

  • New Cars

    • Aston Martin DB11 Volante (Car Dealer)

    • Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (Casino)

    • Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe VR Widebody (Solar Pass)

    • DeLorean Alpha 5 (Solar Pass) 

    • Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato (Solar Pass)

  • Ranked Cars In Dealership

    • Aston Martin Valour

    • Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

  • New Live Events

  • New Solar Pass

🛠️ General Fixes & Improvements

  • Improved shadow performance

  • Updated EULA

  • Added maintenance notification directly in-game

  • Increased rewards of daily challenges

  • The Solar Hotel now displays the car at the last level of Solar Pass

  • Improved player race line generation

  • Merged calendar and news menu

  • Fixed a crash when completing 'Highway to Heaven' in IBIZA island

  • Fixed a crash when completing the Sprint race 'Skyscraper Parade'

  • Fixed a crash when completing the Time Attack race 'Into the Docks'

  • Fixed crash when quitting game with an active message box

  • Fixed a crash when adding multiple photos as favourite

  • Fixed car clipping with the delivery car in 'Delivery - M4 Competition' contract

  • Fixed NPC and player's character sometimes clipping with the ground during car delivery's cutscene

  • Added facial animation during the end of the race podium

  • Fixed an issue where avatars would not appear on the end of the race podium.

  • Improved various NPCs animations in HUBs

  • Fixed an issue where collision SFX were played when running into a displayed car in any HUBs

  • Fixed an issue where texts would disappear in some menus

  • Updated rarity on several car skin appearances

  • Resolved various clipping issue on clothes

  • Updated car delivery missions spot images

  • Added Solar Pass quick access on main menu

  • History now show if the player has already been solar king

  • Fixed issues where reputation gain was delayed

  • Improved render of cars and clothes thumbnails

  • Share more information between group players ( league, money, gender, etc.)

  • Added SFX related to Solar Pass reward unlock

  • Fixed an issue where traffic would change lane abruptly

  • Added photo download errors handle

  • Fixed an issue where the rain drops would fail to fall on the interiors of any open roof car

  • Fixed an issue where the 'Time to beat' text in the info card of race lobby failed to match the 'Time to beat' text in the race initial cutscene

  • Show a default thumbnail when when the 'Hide Custom Liveries' option of the 'Streamer Mode' settings is turned on

  • Fixed a camera issue when changing vehicle while in cockpit view

  • Fixed an issue where some clothes could change the avatar's skin colour

  • Added new spot Images for each gas station on HKI

  • Fixed voice chat controls not visible when default channel is disabled

  • Fixed photo in full screen being download all over again

  • New lighting on Hippodrome race track on Hong Kong Island

  • Fixed various clipping issues with vehicles and steering animation

🚗 Vehicle Improvements

  • Updated Koenigsegg Agera RS dashboard

  • Fixed suspensions height on stock McLaren MP4 12C

  • Fixed accessible suspension upgrades on Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series & Mercedes-AMG SL 65

  • Updated hitboxes of all cars

  • Improved LED blinkers rendering

  • Updated aero flaps and wheel on Ferrari 488 Pista

  • Added bumper Spoiler on Lamborghini Huracán Performante

  • Fixed bumper holes on Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

  • Added new aero system to Lamborghini Centenario

  • Added new aero system to Lotus Evija

  • Added new aero system to Pininfarina Battista

  • Added new aero system to Ferrari 488 Pista

  • Added new aero system to Lamborghini Countach LPI 800 4

  • Added new aero system to Lamborghini Huracán (All editions)

  • Activate the rear wipers when going in reverse

  • Fixed suspensions on Buggy

  • Added semi slick tires on Alfa Romeo Mito

  • Deleted ‘All Road’ suspension upgrades on some supercars and all hypercars

  • Some cars' PR's may have changed due to fixes on suspension, gearbox issues, clutch, etc.

  • Super Sport suspension has been added to various supercars and hypercars

  • Suspension PR changes

    • Before, we applied a flat PR amount when installing suspension, but this is not the case anymore and it was misleading with the behaviour of the specs gauge. Now a suspension can make you lose or gain PR and the referential is always the behaviour on asphalt

  • New progressive clutch

    • More torque to idle constraint

    • Use acceleration to allow slipping torque at low speed

    • Should give you the ability to park your car easily as long as you use throttle

    • No block when accelerating at middle RPM value (the reported bug where RPM’s stay at a certain value while accelerating has been fixed)

  • Hazards will no longer turn on automatically.

  • Improved sound on Apollo IE

    • We will increase this vehicles crackles and pops and its signature transmission whine in the mid-season update for Season 4

  • Improved sound on DeLorean DMC12

🖥️ PC

  • Enabled SARD Anti-Cheat

🔵 PS5

  • Updated dynamic resolution clamp value to improve performance stability

    • Players should no longer have stutters

🟢 Xbox Series

  • Updated dynamic resolution clamp value to improve performance stability

    • Players should no longer have stutters

🌐 Network

  • Better Stability and Performance

  • Improved the gathering of people from the same group.

    • Fixed the issue where players of a group wouldn't end up in the same session

    • Fixed the calculation of the session's score for a given player, now properly handling the members of the group already present and the reserved slots for the group

🏗️ Future Fixes & Improvements

In this section of the patch notes, you will find some things that we are working on improving for future releases of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown as our commitment to be more transparent. Understand that there are priorities given to some topics over others, and some are harder to investigate and solve than others, so no timeframe can be given currently unless otherwise specified. That said, here are all the future fixes and improvements we are working on:

  • Achievements Unlocks: Achievements not unlocking for them despite completing the description. (Example: VISIT ALL DISTRICTS, GPS COORDINATOR)
    ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)

  • Empty Friends List: Players on all platforms may run into the issue where they cannot see players on their friends list.
    ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)

  • Time Trial Leaderboards: Players have mentioned that they cannot view the global leaderboards.
    ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)

  • Logitech G920 Wheel FPS Issue: Players mention while using the Logitech G920 wheel, the game causes extreme FPS drops.
    ETA: Under Investigation

  • Steering Filtering/Animation: Vehicle steer animation is behind player input which affects keyboard and controller inputs.
    ETA: Under Investigation

  • Missing Rims: Players mention the American Racing VN507 Gloss Black rims are missing from their inventory.
    ETA: Under Investigation

  • Logitech G923 Wheel PC/PS: Players mention the Logitech G923 wheel does not work correctly when using the PC/PlayStation version.
    ETA: Under Investigation

  • Moza Wheel: Players mention their Moza racing wheels cannot change the in-game rotation angle
    ETA: Under Investigation

  • Paint Change Server Error: Players mention they cannot upgrade or change the paint on their vehicle and they are met with a server error
    ETA: Under Investigation

We of course also have many other bug fixes and improvements we are working on, and we will continue to give you further details in future communications!

⛔ Casino Restricted Countries

Africa

  • Algeria

  • Egypt

  • Libya

  • Mali

  • Mauritania

  • Morocco

  • Sudan

  • Tunisia

Latin America 

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Cuba

  • Ecuador

Asia and the Middle East

  • Afghanistan

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahrain

  • Bangladesh

  • Bhutan

  • Brunei

  • Cambodia

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Israel

  • Jordan

  • Kuwait

  • Lebanon

  • Malaysia

  • Maldives

  • Nepal

  • North Korea

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore

  • Sri Lanka

  • Syria

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Türkiye

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Vietnam

  • Yemen

Europe

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Czech Republic

  • Greece

  • Iceland

  • Montenegro

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Serbia

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • Ukraine

Oceania

  • Australia

  • Fiji

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Samoa

  • Tuvalu

❤️ Our Final Message

We hope you enjoy the fixes and features coming in Season 4 and all of the Year 2 information you have learnt in the ‘Behind the Scenes: The Future of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’ video yesterday! We will see you again for the mid-season update which will bring Poker, a second high-payout slot machine, and the ability to cashback your Casino Chips should be present along with any other fixes and improvements to the game.

  • The TDU Team


Changed files in this update

Depot 1249971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link