Season 4 will be arriving tomorrow on July 23 and will come with the Casino, new races, features, and various improvements and quality of life fixes! Some important things have been done to the network to improve the grouping of players, and you’ll find all the details below. We also worked heavily on vehicle dynamics so be sure to check out that section too! We will have a dedicated Season 4 launch article to explain what you can expect this Wednesday but you’ll be able to find all of the details in our developer documentary that was released yesterday!

Maintenance Confirmation: We will be starting the server maintenance at 9:00/9:30am CEST and the maintenance could last up to 4:00pm CEST. We will keep you updated on our progress during the day.

🆕 New Features

Casino 32-Player Social Hub Cashier - To buy Casino Chips (withdrawing added in later update) Slot Machines - 1 type (another added in later update) Car Part and Clothing

Stock Restriction Races Added 20 new races, changed 20 existing races to stock restriction

Group Ping/Shared Route System & 5-Route Planner

Revamped Worldmap and Filters UI

Reworked Active Spoilers

Increase Reputation Level Max To 70 (Previously 60)

🆕 New Content

New Cars Aston Martin DB11 Volante (Car Dealer) Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (Casino) Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe VR Widebody (Solar Pass) DeLorean Alpha 5 (Solar Pass) Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato (Solar Pass)

Ranked Cars In Dealership Aston Martin Valour Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

New Live Events

New Solar Pass

🛠️ General Fixes & Improvements

Improved shadow performance

Updated EULA

Added maintenance notification directly in-game

Increased rewards of daily challenges

The Solar Hotel now displays the car at the last level of Solar Pass

Improved player race line generation

Merged calendar and news menu

Fixed a crash when completing 'Highway to Heaven' in IBIZA island

Fixed a crash when completing the Sprint race 'Skyscraper Parade'

Fixed a crash when completing the Time Attack race 'Into the Docks'

Fixed crash when quitting game with an active message box

Fixed a crash when adding multiple photos as favourite

Fixed car clipping with the delivery car in 'Delivery - M4 Competition' contract

Fixed NPC and player's character sometimes clipping with the ground during car delivery's cutscene

Added facial animation during the end of the race podium

Fixed an issue where avatars would not appear on the end of the race podium.

Improved various NPCs animations in HUBs

Fixed an issue where collision SFX were played when running into a displayed car in any HUBs

Fixed an issue where texts would disappear in some menus

Updated rarity on several car skin appearances

Resolved various clipping issue on clothes

Updated car delivery missions spot images

Added Solar Pass quick access on main menu

History now show if the player has already been solar king

Fixed issues where reputation gain was delayed

Improved render of cars and clothes thumbnails

Share more information between group players ( league, money, gender, etc.)

Added SFX related to Solar Pass reward unlock

Fixed an issue where traffic would change lane abruptly

Added photo download errors handle

Fixed an issue where the rain drops would fail to fall on the interiors of any open roof car

Fixed an issue where the 'Time to beat' text in the info card of race lobby failed to match the 'Time to beat' text in the race initial cutscene

Show a default thumbnail when when the 'Hide Custom Liveries' option of the 'Streamer Mode' settings is turned on

Fixed a camera issue when changing vehicle while in cockpit view

Fixed an issue where some clothes could change the avatar's skin colour

Added new spot Images for each gas station on HKI

Fixed voice chat controls not visible when default channel is disabled

Fixed photo in full screen being download all over again

New lighting on Hippodrome race track on Hong Kong Island

Fixed various clipping issues with vehicles and steering animation

🚗 Vehicle Improvements

Updated Koenigsegg Agera RS dashboard

Fixed suspensions height on stock McLaren MP4 12C

Fixed accessible suspension upgrades on Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series & Mercedes-AMG SL 65

Updated hitboxes of all cars

Improved LED blinkers rendering

Updated aero flaps and wheel on Ferrari 488 Pista

Added bumper Spoiler on Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Fixed bumper holes on Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Added new aero system to Lamborghini Centenario

Added new aero system to Lotus Evija

Added new aero system to Pininfarina Battista

Added new aero system to Ferrari 488 Pista

Added new aero system to Lamborghini Countach LPI 800 4

Added new aero system to Lamborghini Huracán (All editions)

Activate the rear wipers when going in reverse

Fixed suspensions on Buggy

Added semi slick tires on Alfa Romeo Mito

Deleted ‘All Road’ suspension upgrades on some supercars and all hypercars

Some cars' PR's may have changed due to fixes on suspension, gearbox issues, clutch, etc.

Super Sport suspension has been added to various supercars and hypercars

Suspension PR changes Before, we applied a flat PR amount when installing suspension, but this is not the case anymore and it was misleading with the behaviour of the specs gauge. Now a suspension can make you lose or gain PR and the referential is always the behaviour on asphalt

New progressive clutch More torque to idle constraint Use acceleration to allow slipping torque at low speed Should give you the ability to park your car easily as long as you use throttle No block when accelerating at middle RPM value (the reported bug where RPM’s stay at a certain value while accelerating has been fixed)

Hazards will no longer turn on automatically.

Improved sound on Apollo IE We will increase this vehicles crackles and pops and its signature transmission whine in the mid-season update for Season 4

Improved sound on DeLorean DMC12

🖥️ PC

Enabled SARD Anti-Cheat

🔵 PS5

Updated dynamic resolution clamp value to improve performance stability Players should no longer have stutters



🟢 Xbox Series

Updated dynamic resolution clamp value to improve performance stability Players should no longer have stutters



🌐 Network

Better Stability and Performance

Improved the gathering of people from the same group. Fixed the issue where players of a group wouldn't end up in the same session Fixed the calculation of the session's score for a given player, now properly handling the members of the group already present and the reserved slots for the group



🏗️ Future Fixes & Improvements

In this section of the patch notes, you will find some things that we are working on improving for future releases of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown as our commitment to be more transparent. Understand that there are priorities given to some topics over others, and some are harder to investigate and solve than others, so no timeframe can be given currently unless otherwise specified. That said, here are all the future fixes and improvements we are working on:

Achievements Unlocks: Achievements not unlocking for them despite completing the description. (Example: VISIT ALL DISTRICTS, GPS COORDINATOR)

ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)

Empty Friends List: Players on all platforms may run into the issue where they cannot see players on their friends list.

ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)

Time Trial Leaderboards: Players have mentioned that they cannot view the global leaderboards.

ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)

Logitech G920 Wheel FPS Issue: Players mention while using the Logitech G920 wheel, the game causes extreme FPS drops.

ETA: Under Investigation

Steering Filtering/Animation: Vehicle steer animation is behind player input which affects keyboard and controller inputs.

ETA: Under Investigation

Missing Rims: Players mention the American Racing VN507 Gloss Black rims are missing from their inventory.

ETA: Under Investigation

Logitech G923 Wheel PC/PS: Players mention the Logitech G923 wheel does not work correctly when using the PC/PlayStation version.

ETA: Under Investigation

Moza Wheel: Players mention their Moza racing wheels cannot change the in-game rotation angle

ETA: Under Investigation

Paint Change Server Error: Players mention they cannot upgrade or change the paint on their vehicle and they are met with a server error

ETA: Under Investigation

We of course also have many other bug fixes and improvements we are working on, and we will continue to give you further details in future communications!

⛔ Casino Restricted Countries

Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Libya

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Sudan

Tunisia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Cuba

Ecuador

Asia and the Middle East

Afghanistan

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Nepal

North Korea

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Syria

Taiwan

Thailand

Türkiye

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

Yemen

Europe

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Czech Republic

Greece

Iceland

Montenegro

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

Oceania

Australia

Fiji

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Tuvalu

❤️ Our Final Message

We hope you enjoy the fixes and features coming in Season 4 and all of the Year 2 information you have learnt in the ‘Behind the Scenes: The Future of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’ video yesterday! We will see you again for the mid-season update which will bring Poker, a second high-payout slot machine, and the ability to cashback your Casino Chips should be present along with any other fixes and improvements to the game.

The TDU Team



