Season 4 will be arriving tomorrow on July 23 and will come with the Casino, new races, features, and various improvements and quality of life fixes! Some important things have been done to the network to improve the grouping of players, and you’ll find all the details below. We also worked heavily on vehicle dynamics so be sure to check out that section too! We will have a dedicated Season 4 launch article to explain what you can expect this Wednesday but you’ll be able to find all of the details in our developer documentary that was released yesterday!
Maintenance Confirmation: We will be starting the server maintenance at 9:00/9:30am CEST and the maintenance could last up to 4:00pm CEST. We will keep you updated on our progress during the day.
🆕 New Features
Casino
32-Player Social Hub
Cashier - To buy Casino Chips (withdrawing added in later update)
Slot Machines - 1 type (another added in later update)
Car Part and Clothing
Stock Restriction Races
Added 20 new races, changed 20 existing races to stock restriction
Group Ping/Shared Route System & 5-Route Planner
Revamped Worldmap and Filters UI
Reworked Active Spoilers
Increase Reputation Level Max To 70 (Previously 60)
🆕 New Content
New Cars
Aston Martin DB11 Volante (Car Dealer)
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (Casino)
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe VR Widebody (Solar Pass)
DeLorean Alpha 5 (Solar Pass)
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato (Solar Pass)
Ranked Cars In Dealership
Aston Martin Valour
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
New Live Events
New Solar Pass
🛠️ General Fixes & Improvements
Improved shadow performance
Updated EULA
Added maintenance notification directly in-game
Increased rewards of daily challenges
The Solar Hotel now displays the car at the last level of Solar Pass
Improved player race line generation
Merged calendar and news menu
Fixed a crash when completing 'Highway to Heaven' in IBIZA island
Fixed a crash when completing the Sprint race 'Skyscraper Parade'
Fixed a crash when completing the Time Attack race 'Into the Docks'
Fixed crash when quitting game with an active message box
Fixed a crash when adding multiple photos as favourite
Fixed car clipping with the delivery car in 'Delivery - M4 Competition' contract
Fixed NPC and player's character sometimes clipping with the ground during car delivery's cutscene
Added facial animation during the end of the race podium
Fixed an issue where avatars would not appear on the end of the race podium.
Improved various NPCs animations in HUBs
Fixed an issue where collision SFX were played when running into a displayed car in any HUBs
Fixed an issue where texts would disappear in some menus
Updated rarity on several car skin appearances
Resolved various clipping issue on clothes
Updated car delivery missions spot images
Added Solar Pass quick access on main menu
History now show if the player has already been solar king
Fixed issues where reputation gain was delayed
Improved render of cars and clothes thumbnails
Share more information between group players ( league, money, gender, etc.)
Added SFX related to Solar Pass reward unlock
Fixed an issue where traffic would change lane abruptly
Added photo download errors handle
Fixed an issue where the rain drops would fail to fall on the interiors of any open roof car
Fixed an issue where the 'Time to beat' text in the info card of race lobby failed to match the 'Time to beat' text in the race initial cutscene
Show a default thumbnail when when the 'Hide Custom Liveries' option of the 'Streamer Mode' settings is turned on
Fixed a camera issue when changing vehicle while in cockpit view
Fixed an issue where some clothes could change the avatar's skin colour
Added new spot Images for each gas station on HKI
Fixed voice chat controls not visible when default channel is disabled
Fixed photo in full screen being download all over again
New lighting on Hippodrome race track on Hong Kong Island
Fixed various clipping issues with vehicles and steering animation
🚗 Vehicle Improvements
Updated Koenigsegg Agera RS dashboard
Fixed suspensions height on stock McLaren MP4 12C
Fixed accessible suspension upgrades on Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series & Mercedes-AMG SL 65
Updated hitboxes of all cars
Improved LED blinkers rendering
Updated aero flaps and wheel on Ferrari 488 Pista
Added bumper Spoiler on Lamborghini Huracán Performante
Fixed bumper holes on Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Added new aero system to Lamborghini Centenario
Added new aero system to Lotus Evija
Added new aero system to Pininfarina Battista
Added new aero system to Ferrari 488 Pista
Added new aero system to Lamborghini Countach LPI 800 4
Added new aero system to Lamborghini Huracán (All editions)
Activate the rear wipers when going in reverse
Fixed suspensions on Buggy
Added semi slick tires on Alfa Romeo Mito
Deleted ‘All Road’ suspension upgrades on some supercars and all hypercars
Some cars' PR's may have changed due to fixes on suspension, gearbox issues, clutch, etc.
Super Sport suspension has been added to various supercars and hypercars
Suspension PR changes
Before, we applied a flat PR amount when installing suspension, but this is not the case anymore and it was misleading with the behaviour of the specs gauge. Now a suspension can make you lose or gain PR and the referential is always the behaviour on asphalt
New progressive clutch
More torque to idle constraint
Use acceleration to allow slipping torque at low speed
Should give you the ability to park your car easily as long as you use throttle
No block when accelerating at middle RPM value (the reported bug where RPM’s stay at a certain value while accelerating has been fixed)
Hazards will no longer turn on automatically.
Improved sound on Apollo IE
We will increase this vehicles crackles and pops and its signature transmission whine in the mid-season update for Season 4
Improved sound on DeLorean DMC12
🖥️ PC
Enabled SARD Anti-Cheat
🔵 PS5
Updated dynamic resolution clamp value to improve performance stability
Players should no longer have stutters
🟢 Xbox Series
Updated dynamic resolution clamp value to improve performance stability
Players should no longer have stutters
🌐 Network
Better Stability and Performance
Improved the gathering of people from the same group.
Fixed the issue where players of a group wouldn't end up in the same session
Fixed the calculation of the session's score for a given player, now properly handling the members of the group already present and the reserved slots for the group
🏗️ Future Fixes & Improvements
In this section of the patch notes, you will find some things that we are working on improving for future releases of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown as our commitment to be more transparent. Understand that there are priorities given to some topics over others, and some are harder to investigate and solve than others, so no timeframe can be given currently unless otherwise specified. That said, here are all the future fixes and improvements we are working on:
Achievements Unlocks: Achievements not unlocking for them despite completing the description. (Example: VISIT ALL DISTRICTS, GPS COORDINATOR)
ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)
Empty Friends List: Players on all platforms may run into the issue where they cannot see players on their friends list.
ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)
Time Trial Leaderboards: Players have mentioned that they cannot view the global leaderboards.
ETA: Bug solved, gone to Quality Assurance (Mid-Season Patch)
Logitech G920 Wheel FPS Issue: Players mention while using the Logitech G920 wheel, the game causes extreme FPS drops.
ETA: Under Investigation
Steering Filtering/Animation: Vehicle steer animation is behind player input which affects keyboard and controller inputs.
ETA: Under Investigation
Missing Rims: Players mention the American Racing VN507 Gloss Black rims are missing from their inventory.
ETA: Under Investigation
Logitech G923 Wheel PC/PS: Players mention the Logitech G923 wheel does not work correctly when using the PC/PlayStation version.
ETA: Under Investigation
Moza Wheel: Players mention their Moza racing wheels cannot change the in-game rotation angle
ETA: Under Investigation
Paint Change Server Error: Players mention they cannot upgrade or change the paint on their vehicle and they are met with a server error
ETA: Under Investigation
We of course also have many other bug fixes and improvements we are working on, and we will continue to give you further details in future communications!
⛔ Casino Restricted Countries
Africa
Algeria
Egypt
Libya
Mali
Mauritania
Morocco
Sudan
Tunisia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Cuba
Ecuador
Asia and the Middle East
Afghanistan
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei
Cambodia
China
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Malaysia
Maldives
Nepal
North Korea
Oman
Pakistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Syria
Taiwan
Thailand
Türkiye
United Arab Emirates
Vietnam
Yemen
Europe
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Czech Republic
Greece
Iceland
Montenegro
Poland
Portugal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Ukraine
Oceania
Australia
Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Tuvalu
❤️ Our Final Message
We hope you enjoy the fixes and features coming in Season 4 and all of the Year 2 information you have learnt in the ‘Behind the Scenes: The Future of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’ video yesterday! We will see you again for the mid-season update which will bring Poker, a second high-payout slot machine, and the ability to cashback your Casino Chips should be present along with any other fixes and improvements to the game.
The TDU Team
