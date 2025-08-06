 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19129416
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for following Tristia:legacy!

In this update, we’ve fixed an issue related to achievement unlocking.

We truly appreciate your continued support.

We hope you keep enjoying Tristia:legacy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2244161
  • Loading history…
