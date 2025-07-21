 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

After so long time it is finally released, and because of that we made 40% OFF for 10 next days!

We will release more updates and skins in the near future and for now...


Thank all of you for your support, and have fun!

