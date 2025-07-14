 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19118940 Edited 14 July 2025 – 20:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings several bug fixes to the game!
  • Fixed an issue where, when playing in co-op, buying items from the supplier resetted the other player's order.
  • Fixed an issue where, if co-op players completed a beer started by the other player, it would be stuck at the fermenting phase.
  • Fixed an issue where the phone orders would sometime not generate a ticket in the expected time.
  • Fixed a UI issue in the Hideout where adding a friend showed his name as "Player 01" instead of the proper username.
  • Fixed an issue where the jobs in the Docks level were asking for Sodas too often compared to Beers.
  • Fixed an issue where the equipped items appeared floating in the Hideout in some occasions.
  • Fixed an issue where the fade to black wouldn't trigger properly when putting your head in the shop's wall.
  • Fixed some text overlaps in the books when using other languages than English.
  • Improved the behavior and tracking of the pre-order neck equipable.
  • Fixed an issue where very small objects that could be thrown out of the shop would not respawn properly.

