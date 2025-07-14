- Fixed an issue where, when playing in co-op, buying items from the supplier resetted the other player's order.
- Fixed an issue where, if co-op players completed a beer started by the other player, it would be stuck at the fermenting phase.
- Fixed an issue where the phone orders would sometime not generate a ticket in the expected time.
- Fixed a UI issue in the Hideout where adding a friend showed his name as "Player 01" instead of the proper username.
- Fixed an issue where the jobs in the Docks level were asking for Sodas too often compared to Beers.
- Fixed an issue where the equipped items appeared floating in the Hideout in some occasions.
- Fixed an issue where the fade to black wouldn't trigger properly when putting your head in the shop's wall.
- Fixed some text overlaps in the books when using other languages than English.
- Improved the behavior and tracking of the pre-order neck equipable.
- Fixed an issue where very small objects that could be thrown out of the shop would not respawn properly.
Build 1.0.2 Release Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings several bug fixes to the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update