14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Balancing
* Removed quick-delivery discount for large quantities. The cost is now linear with the number of quick-delivered products, at 0.05 unity per product.
* Trains longer than 100 tiles now strictly adhere to reservation rules and no-stopping zones.
* Adjusted exhaust scrubber recipes so that they all take the same amount of exhaust, allowing proper prioritization via recipe order.
* Digester is now always unlocked with the first recipe that needs it, allowing organic waste digestion without researching bio diesel first.
* Added HF recipe to Medical supplies 3 research.
* Slightly increased throughput of all storages.

Performance improvements
* Added LODs for storages.
* Optimized launch pad model and added LODs for it and rockets.
* Optimized settlement squares 3D models and rendering.
* Trains now resume reservation search from the last failure point, instead of starting from scratch each tick.

UI improvements
* Added edge scrolling (configurable in settings).
* Added electricity and maintenance consumption for belts and pipes in the build toolbar.
* Added capacity and throughput for storages.
* Fixed missing research cost product icon in space station UI.
* Added proper handling for clicking on some space station alerts.
* All conveyor lift variants are now combined in statistics.
* Added a Back button to the space station UI.
* Open the Codex on the right click of a pinned product in the HUD.
* Added alters for “above percentage full” for thermal storages.
* Added particle effects to loose storages.

Fixes
* Fixed that trains which had never had any cargo would never leave a station with "empty of any".
* Terrain areas are now properly updated to terrain changes.
* Fixed tier 1 vehicle depot having a logistics mode dropdown but no ports for belts.

Modding
* Moved unlocked state of protos from UnlockedProtosDb to the protos themselves.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2004740 Depot 2004740
  • Loading history…
