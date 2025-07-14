Balancing

* Removed quick-delivery discount for large quantities. The cost is now linear with the number of quick-delivered products, at 0.05 unity per product.

* Trains longer than 100 tiles now strictly adhere to reservation rules and no-stopping zones.

* Adjusted exhaust scrubber recipes so that they all take the same amount of exhaust, allowing proper prioritization via recipe order.

* Digester is now always unlocked with the first recipe that needs it, allowing organic waste digestion without researching bio diesel first.

* Added HF recipe to Medical supplies 3 research.

* Slightly increased throughput of all storages.



Performance improvements

* Added LODs for storages.

* Optimized launch pad model and added LODs for it and rockets.

* Optimized settlement squares 3D models and rendering.

* Trains now resume reservation search from the last failure point, instead of starting from scratch each tick.



UI improvements

* Added edge scrolling (configurable in settings).

* Added electricity and maintenance consumption for belts and pipes in the build toolbar.

* Added capacity and throughput for storages.

* Fixed missing research cost product icon in space station UI.

* Added proper handling for clicking on some space station alerts.

* All conveyor lift variants are now combined in statistics.

* Added a Back button to the space station UI.

* Open the Codex on the right click of a pinned product in the HUD.

* Added alters for “above percentage full” for thermal storages.

* Added particle effects to loose storages.



Fixes

* Fixed that trains which had never had any cargo would never leave a station with "empty of any".

* Terrain areas are now properly updated to terrain changes.

* Fixed tier 1 vehicle depot having a logistics mode dropdown but no ports for belts.



Modding

* Moved unlocked state of protos from UnlockedProtosDb to the protos themselves.