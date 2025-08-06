A collection featuring the 'Origins' of the 'GRADIUS' series!

Includes 'SALAMANDER III', an all new entree into the legendary side-scrolling shooter series!



This collection features 18 versions across all 7 arcade titles in the series, including the very first 1985 arcade version of GRADIUS, the long awaited GRADIUS III - Densetsu kara Shinwa e - port and the first-ever appearance of GRADIUS III AM Show Version for home consoles.



This collection includes various features such as rewind, quick save/load, easy mode, invincible mode, and training mode, providing detailed support for playing games that were previously impossible to clear.



