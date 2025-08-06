 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19109567 Edited 6 August 2025 – 15:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A collection featuring the 'Origins' of the 'GRADIUS' series!
Includes 'SALAMANDER III', an all new entree into the legendary side-scrolling shooter series!

This collection features 18 versions across all 7 arcade titles in the series, including the very first 1985 arcade version of GRADIUS, the long awaited GRADIUS III - Densetsu kara Shinwa e - port and the first-ever appearance of GRADIUS III AM Show Version for home consoles.

This collection includes various features such as rewind, quick save/load, easy mode, invincible mode, and training mode, providing detailed support for playing games that were previously impossible to clear.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link