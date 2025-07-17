Hello Sandwichers!

With this update, you can purchase Sandwich Simulator with a 65% discount for a limited time, and the bundles will be presented with a discount too.

🛠️ Patch Notes – Localization & Bug Fixes

🔪 We're excited to let you know that Update 0.2.2 is currently in close-branch, being tested by our QA team and almost ready to go.♨️ We're so excited to let you know that we'll be releasing a new update from the oven for you on this week! And will update the topics below.

Localization

New Locales: We are adding localizations to the game with 5 new locales, which are;

German,

French,

Polish,

Russian,

Turkish.

Bug Fixes There are multiple minor bug fixes and improvements made thrgouhout the game.

We would like to remind you that, in addition to your suggestions and feedback, your positive reviews and recommendations to your friends are also very valuable to us in helping us improve Sandwich Simulator.