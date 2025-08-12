The wait is over — Evil Marian and Super Anubis have officially joined the fight in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons!

🖤 EVIL MARIAN

Once an ally, now possessed by an unknown force. Cold and distant, she’s not the marian they knew. She floats above ground and attacks with bursts of psychic energy and violent telekinesis. Her eyes are empty, her voice hollow. Something ancient controls her now.

☠️ SUPER ANUBIS

It was long whispered that Anubis was just a fake. A cult leader with no real power.// But with the appearance of super Anubis—floating, glowing, and summoning dark forces. One question remains: was he a fraud... Or a prophet all along?

Whether you’re returning to clean up the streets or taking your first run through post-apocalyptic New York, there’s no better time to dive in.

🔥 Update now and unleash chaos.