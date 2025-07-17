 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19103683 Edited 17 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Star Trucker has been updated to v1.0.67.0. This update introduces the ability to change galaxy (difficulty) settings mid-session, making it easier to tailor the gameplay to your preferences without starting a new save slot.

Session Difficulty Settings

  • Difficulty option added to the “Options” screen when game is paused

  • Difficulty screen allows you to modify most custom game settings mid-session

  • Added alert pop-up to let players know changes will be applied when exiting screen

  • Added alert pop-up to let players know if changes might not take immediate effect

  • Added pop-up to tell players they can change difficulty - triggers shortly after User Manual pop-up

General

  • You can now view previous patch notes via the update pop-up

  • Added tutorial marker to cab stairs when gravity breaks for the first time

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with not being able to paginate backwards on tutorial pop-ups

  • Fixed issue with pop-ups vanishing before they can be seen

  • Fixed issue with Update pop-up re-triggering when returning to the main menu

  • Fixed issue with oxygen usage not updating correctly on monitor after setting change

  • Fixed issue with shop prices and indicators not updating correctly after setting change

  • Fixed issue with audio glitches occurring when closing pop-ups and exiting menus

It’s also worth noting here that v1.0.64.0 was a hot-fix to specifically address issues with the Heavy Duty UCCs vanishing when reloading a save.

As usual, please report any issues and oddities you encounter to the Raw Fury Support Desk and be sure to check the Latest News page for information on future patches and developer updates.

- Dan & Dave ( aka Monster and Monster )


Changed files in this update

Depot 2380051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link