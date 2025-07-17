Star Trucker has been updated to v1.0.67.0. This update introduces the ability to change galaxy (difficulty) settings mid-session, making it easier to tailor the gameplay to your preferences without starting a new save slot.

Session Difficulty Settings

Difficulty option added to the “Options” screen when game is paused

Difficulty screen allows you to modify most custom game settings mid-session

Added alert pop-up to let players know changes will be applied when exiting screen

Added alert pop-up to let players know if changes might not take immediate effect

Added pop-up to tell players they can change difficulty - triggers shortly after User Manual pop-up



General

You can now view previous patch notes via the update pop-up

Added tutorial marker to cab stairs when gravity breaks for the first time



Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with not being able to paginate backwards on tutorial pop-ups

Fixed issue with pop-ups vanishing before they can be seen

Fixed issue with Update pop-up re-triggering when returning to the main menu

Fixed issue with oxygen usage not updating correctly on monitor after setting change

Fixed issue with shop prices and indicators not updating correctly after setting change

Fixed issue with audio glitches occurring when closing pop-ups and exiting menus



It’s also worth noting here that v1.0.64.0 was a hot-fix to specifically address issues with the Heavy Duty UCCs vanishing when reloading a save.

As usual, please report any issues and oddities you encounter to the Raw Fury Support Desk and be sure to check the Latest News page for information on future patches and developer updates.

- Dan & Dave ( aka Monster and Monster )



