We want YOU!

With this release, you'll find a new faction - the Austro-Hungarian Empire! This once great empire played a pivotal role in the Great Stick War, but...well...this is embarrassing....we don't know much about them! We need your help to figure out what made them great! What ideas do you have for special units, special abilities, and special tech? Let us know in the comments and we'll roll out another update soon with more content for this faction.

Mac Gamers - to the trenches!

At long last, we have a release playable on MacOS! This has been a much requested addition and one we're really excited about!

Next Faction

Once we finish up Austro-Hungary, we want to keep going! What other factions would you like to see in the fight? Let us know in the comments and we'll start digging a new trench for them!