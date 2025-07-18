 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19101327 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We want YOU!

With this release, you'll find a new faction - the Austro-Hungarian Empire! This once great empire played a pivotal role in the Great Stick War, but...well...this is embarrassing....we don't know much about them! We need your help to figure out what made them great! What ideas do you have for special units, special abilities, and special tech? Let us know in the comments and we'll roll out another update soon with more content for this faction.

Mac Gamers - to the trenches!

At long last, we have a release playable on MacOS! This has been a much requested addition and one we're really excited about!

Next Faction

Once we finish up Austro-Hungary, we want to keep going! What other factions would you like to see in the fight? Let us know in the comments and we'll start digging a new trench for them!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1896391
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1896392
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link