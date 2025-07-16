This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Some of you probably thought Zero Caliber was dead.

Yeah, it’s been a while.. It’s old, sure, and honestly feels like it came from a different timeline at this point - but it’s not dead! It’s still holding on as one of the few VR shooters with hte complete single player, Co-op, and PvP package.

And now, we're finally getting close to releasing its long-awaited sequel: Zero Caliber 2.

BUT… and this is important.

I know we haven’t treated Zero Cal the way it deserved.

That led to all kinds of compatibility issues with Virtual Desktop, wireless streaming, and certain HMD/controller setups (especially Quest). For some of you, the game just didn’t work. That’s on us.

I could go into the reasons why, but that’s a much longer story. Maybe one day. ;)

For now, I just want you to know: we finally fixed those compatibility issues!

🛠️ The updated build is available on the experimental-public branch.

If you had trouble launching or playing the game because of those issues, feel free to jump in and test it out.





A few quick heads-up:

This build is focused only on fixing those compatibility problems . No 8+ hours of new content, that's coming in Zero Caliber 2. ;)

It’s single player only (no servers running for this one).

It’s still experimental. If you run into bugs, especially anything related to VD, streaming, or controller compatibility, please post them under this news post .

Back up your save files before switching to the branch. Just to be safe.

If the feedback’s solid and things hold up, I’ll push this live at some point.

It’s good to finally have some real updates to share here again. And trust me, Zero Caliber 2 will make up for the wait.

And hey, you know what they say - a wishlist a day keeps the bugs away! winkwinkwink



Cheers,

Dan