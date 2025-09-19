 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 19098835
The young witch Hyke's adventure begins!

"HYKE: Northern Light(s)" was released today, Friday, September 19th, 2025!

We've released a special release commemorative illustration drawn by character designer orie.

In addition, as part of our launch sale, you can purchase the product at 10% off during the following period.

Sale Period: September 18–October 2, 2025

Additionally, a new launch trailer focusing on the game's story has also been released.

You can view it on YouTube and the Steam store page.

Come and join us on a journey around the world with HYKE!

