The young witch Hyke's adventure begins!
"HYKE: Northern Light(s)" was released today, Friday, September 19th, 2025!
We've released a special release commemorative illustration drawn by character designer orie.
In addition, as part of our launch sale, you can purchase the product at 10% off during the following period.
Sale Period: September 18–October 2, 2025
Additionally, a new launch trailer focusing on the game's story has also been released.
You can view it on YouTube and the Steam store page.
Come and join us on a journey around the world with HYKE!