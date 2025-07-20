Mainly corrects the actual glitch happening after you restart a game (losing control of your character)
Also couple more inputs for content creation :
- F10 remove all game widgets (you can be stuck using it!)
- F11 export a high res screenshot of the game
+1 User created layout called "Center H"
Update 0.414
