The 5th batch of new songs from "UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes" is now available!

Extreme Stream (Enkidu Theme)

Icefield White Knight (Londrekia Theme)

Incompatible Relation (Wagner vs Londrekia Theme)

Keep on Shining! (Tsurugi Theme)

Tearing Bullet (Kaguya Theme)

The last batch of songs will be in next week!

