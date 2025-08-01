There are some new features, and I am constantly surprised by how many topics I am currently able to include in these updates. Due to the procedurally generated map, it is often not possible to integrate new objects into existing game saves. However, I always try to make it as backward compatible as possible with your game saves.

Quicktravel

The Danu statues around the world are now finally available as fast travel points. However, to activate them, you must offer them a Danu sphere. In your existing saves, you can craft these directly, but in newer saves, you must first obtain a crafting recipe or find another way to obtain Danu spheres.

Danu statues spawn in special places up to a distance of 1 km from the portal ruins. They can also spawn on existing maps, but only in areas you have not yet visited.

Blueprints

When you start a new game, many recipes are no longer directly in your recipe book. This makes it easier to find your way around at the beginning of the game and find the right recipes to progress. Jackie, Jack's sister, sells blueprints for wood recipes. More blueprints will be added to the game in the future through other merchants and quests.

You need a Tinker's Table to view and research blueprints. To unlock a recipe in a blueprint, you need the raw materials displayed.

Haupt-Quest

Jolana Romba's tent can also be found on new maps. Whenever you get stuck, she can give you a hint. Jolana reads the threads of fate and guides you through the main story in a role-playing fashion, without quest logs pulling you out of your immersion.

Her name and headband hint at a little Easter egg – can you spot it?

Graphics

The light cone of light sources has been visually improved.

Adjustments

Bookshelves and cupboards are now located under the Base Building category.

Many players missed the book at merchants or furnaces, so it now flashes until it is opened for the first time.

Technology

Some internal data and configuration migrations.

Performance

The number of preload objects has been reduced to reduce micro-lag caused by a Unity bug.

Bug fixes

After a config migration, the Leather Jerkin, Moss Vest, and Tunic could no longer be equipped.

When using a controller, the interaction target was sometimes incorrect.

Known bugs

On maps prior to this version, the entrance to Theater Square can be destroyed.

Coming soon