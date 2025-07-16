 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19081413 Edited 16 July 2025 – 16:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The default branch has been updated to deliver the official Boogie Cruise demo. This build includes core demo content designed to showcase the game's mechanics, visual style, and overall feel. We welcome feedback as we continue development toward full release.

Changed files in this update

