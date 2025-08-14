 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19080247 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Weed Shop Simulator has officially launched on Steam in Early Access!

Step into the wild world of cannabis entrepreneurship where every bud counts. Grow legendary strains, craft top-shelf products, and dominate the underground weed scene — all while managing the chaos of a business that never sleeps.

🌱 Grow & experiment – cultivate rare hybrids with deep crossbreeding mechanics.
🔥 Craft & sell – roll custom blunts, whip up premium concentrates, and stock your shelves with gear your customers crave.
🧠 Hire & hustle – build your dream team and scale your empire fast.
⚔️ Survive the streets – deal with rival dealers and protect your turf.
🐬 Expect the unexpected – from dolphin rides to influencer drama, there’s never a dull moment.

💼 Ready to blaze your trail? Jump into Weed Shop Simulator today and help shape its future — the cannabis kingdom is yours to claim! 🌿💰

