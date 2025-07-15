This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Bosses,

Hi @everyone ! Thank you so much for your warm support and patience! Furry Company will finally be officially released tomorrow (July 15)!

Before launch, we’d like to share a few important notes to help you have the best possible experience.

① Launch Platform

The game will first release on Steam (Windows only).

(Mac and mobile versions are on the way! )

② System Requirements

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and OS

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i3-9300 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and OS

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-12400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 380

Storage: 1 GB available space

③ Known Issues & Compatibility

The black screen issue from the demo has been fixed.

If you encounter any other bugs after launch, please let us know directly!

④ Demo Saves

Your save files from the demo will carry over to the full version automatically!

The demo will be removed from Steam on July 15 at 10:00 (CST). If you haven’t tried it yet, there’s still time — and don’t forget to add us to your wishlist afterward!

⑤ Supported Languages

At launch, Furry Company will support:

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

English

Japanese

Korean

⑥ Upcoming DLC

We already have five DLCs in the works — can you guess the themes?

Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every boss supporting Furry Company!

If you run into any problems or have suggestions, please feel free to chat with us @Admin

Wishing everyone a wonderful time in-game!

Warmest regards,

The Furry Company Team