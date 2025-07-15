Dear Bosses,
Hi @everyone ! Thank you so much for your warm support and patience! Furry Company will finally be officially released tomorrow (July 15)!
Before launch, we’d like to share a few important notes to help you have the best possible experience.
① Launch Platform
The game will first release on Steam (Windows only).
(Mac and mobile versions are on the way! )
② System Requirements
Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and OS
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i3-9300 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
Storage: 1 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and OS
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-12400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 380
Storage: 1 GB available space
③ Known Issues & Compatibility
The black screen issue from the demo has been fixed.
If you encounter any other bugs after launch, please let us know directly!
④ Demo Saves
Your save files from the demo will carry over to the full version automatically!
The demo will be removed from Steam on July 15 at 10:00 (CST). If you haven’t tried it yet, there’s still time — and don’t forget to add us to your wishlist afterward!
⑤ Supported Languages
At launch, Furry Company will support:
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
Japanese
Korean
⑥ Upcoming DLC
We already have five DLCs in the works — can you guess the themes?
Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every boss supporting Furry Company!
If you run into any problems or have suggestions, please feel free to chat with us @Admin
Wishing everyone a wonderful time in-game!
Warmest regards,
The Furry Company Team