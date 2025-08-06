 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19072020
Update notes via Steam Community

What we fixed:

  • Combo & Passive Behaviors - Fixed the trigger order for various behaviors to ensure better gameplay flow.
  • Resource Stacks Count - Fixed the resource stack count bug in the run summary.

What we added:

  • Stun Resistance Buff - Added a stun resistance buff for scavengers.
  • Wrangler’s Wraps - Added Wrangler’s Wraps to the uncommon pocket items pool.
As always, thank you for the reports and feedback. 🙇 Remember, if you spot anything weird after the hotfix, drop a note in the Community Hub or ping us on Discord. ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3310951
