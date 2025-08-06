What we fixed:
- Combo & Passive Behaviors - Fixed the trigger order for various behaviors to ensure better gameplay flow.
- Resource Stacks Count - Fixed the resource stack count bug in the run summary.
What we added:
- Stun Resistance Buff - Added a stun resistance buff for scavengers.
- Wrangler’s Wraps - Added Wrangler’s Wraps to the uncommon pocket items pool.
As always, thank you for the reports and feedback. 🙇 Remember, if you spot anything weird after the hotfix, drop a note in the Community Hub or ping us on Discord. ːsteamhappyː
