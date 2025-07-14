 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19070519
Ascension Update

- Notification fixes

- Updated to the latest Unity engine

- Graphic improvements and optimizations for current devices

Changed files in this update

Windows English Ascension Content Depot 320431
macOS Shared InstallEnglish Ascension OSX Depot 320432
