Greetings, Directors!



We’ve got two great pieces of news: The Pegasus Expedition is currently available with a huge 80% discount on Steam, and we’re also releasing our latest patch for everyone to enjoy!

Just a couple of weeks ago, we launched a brand-new patch into the Open Beta for public testing. Since the feedback we got was positive, we are now happy to push the patch to the public for everyone to play!

Besides bug fixes, this patch also introduces a unique option to create your own Language Packs! A guide to doing so can be found at the end of the article, below the Change Log.

Of course, we are always open to feedback, so if you encounter any issues or feel we should change anything in The Pegasus Expedition, hop onto our Discord and share your thoughts with us. And if you want to support the game even further, writing a positive review of it here on Steam is the best way to do that.

Thanks to everyone who helped with testing and to everyone who keeps playing the game and supporting us!

Big Intergalactic Bug Hunt Patch Notes:

Features:

Full refund on cancelling a ship upgrade.

Support for custom languages. See the steps to make your own.

Bug Fixes:

Nuking the Biomass in combat has a penalty.

Antimatter Detonation operation doesn’t destroy structures from a planet if the star has no owner.

Faction modifiers in scenarios are not active if a save is loaded.

Destroying a planetary structure affects global happiness instead of local happiness.

Exalted Citizen Quarters tooltip missing important information about usage.

The research outpost description was wrong.

Tamanin Flagship 3 is missing a name in localization.

A ghost fleet can be formed by a hazard system.

The loading screen quotes Philosher instead of Philosopher.

Wording on the tutorial description for Expected Reaction as it isn’t accurate.

Displaying a self-rejected diplomacy proposal from a computer player.

Lore text for production management bureau different font/bold than rest of the buildings / Double Produces text.

Destroying biomass reduces happiness by 0.0.

Moving via the Hazard System doesn’t destroy the fleet in the middle of the movement.

Hazard damage may vary too much.

Defence station count doesn’t match after the change of system owner.

Sabotage Relation-operation is not fully protected from targeting empty or self.

This choice remains in effect until its overruled-text is missing from long-standing edicts.

Defensive Alliance and Non-aggression pact can be granted without being on UI.

Homeless factions’ names are displayed as homeless if they are lost.

Station EMP warning uses a wrong error message.

Nemesis reputation all the factions respawned in the enemy list.

Garrison fleets with Nemesis State.

Energy production modifiers in Desert and Ice planets were described poorly.

Governor dialog has a white stripe on the top of the image for some factions.

Tooltip without a cost or production layouts wrongly.

Extra Production calculations should count based on the real production not base production.

Natural Beauty tag is not doing its thing.

The EMP-shock description is wrong.

The first time after starting the game, the frame rate was lower than expected. (Possibly broken even after the fix attempt. Unable to reproduce.)

EWC Biomass conversation can be represented in the wrong order.

Using fast transit to move fleets beyond a full star didn’t work properly.

The Russian localization had outdated entries.

Fleet appears on the wrong side of the screen in the Biomass campaign.

Fleets kept their In-Conflict status after conflict was resolved.

Satellite Formation buttons are intractable without satellites.

Some production references that are set by Edicts are not cleared when the Edict ends.

Chimera Epidemic has a typo in the description.

Appeasing the Tamanin Empire popup text has a typo.

Typo in the Auto-Interrupt tooltip.

Typo in the description of Advanced Maneuvering Thrusters.

Typo in the tutorial Index.

Known Issues:

Hanoar Quest can be rushed to be broken.

Otokhot Quest can be in an odd phase.

“Target faction refused to start diplomacy.” has no localization.

Galaxy Reputations System seems to have a delay from player inputs.



Steps to make a Custom Language Pack can be found by following this link:

The Pegasus Expedition – Steps to Make a Custom Language Pack