Watch our new Launch Trailer here: 👇

Play Ritual of Raven today! 🐦‍⬛

🐦‍⬛ Ritual of Raven - Key Features

Keep up to date with Ritual of Raven! 🔮🐦‍⬛

Hey everyone! 👋Play our witchy farming sim today and save 10% off Ritual of Raven in our introductory launch discount, running for one week until August 14th 💟Ritual of Raven is a farming sim with a twist - you don't do the farming yourself. Instead, you'll Enchant Constructs with Tarot cards to grow your magical herb garden! 🌿Alongside farming with Constructs, you'll meet quirky characters all with rich backstories! At the start of Ritual of Raven, Sage the witch will head through an erupted portal to find her missing Familiar. 🌀With no way for Sage to return to the village, can you bring stability back to the magical world of Leynia and bring the missing witch home?- Befriend and trade with the quirky community of outcasts and help them grow closer to each other.- Enchant Arcana Constructs to help grow herbs and ingredients to help you complete your Book of Shadows. Using a mystical deck of cards, you’ll be able to enchant Constructs to plow, sow seeds, water and harvest them for you. Collect all 22 Constructs and create a thriving herb garden.- Learn how your harvest changes in each moon phase and use the moon's power to charge your crystals. Command the moon to change its phase for your needs!- After finding yourself in a brand-new land, it's important to make it feel as homely as possible. Customise both your magical farm and the witchy world beyond to your liking with many customisation options.- Interact with portals that have erupted across the magical land and help bring the missing witch and her Familiar home!