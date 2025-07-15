- Adds the ability to adjust village farmer behavior in the Options menu. You can now toggle the following tasks on or off: sow seeds, water fields, and harvest crops.
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted the volume of certain lines for Zaza and Woolby in Japanese.
- The Sacred Sword can now harvest crops over a wider range.
- Added new warp points for Spring Village's and Autumn Village's development zones.
- Fixed a bug where players could not obtain the Evasive Leg Guards. You can now purchase them at blacksmiths once your village level is high enough.
- Fixed a bug where the ema plaque request "The Divine Sword Dance is the Best!" would not be available.
- Adjusted the Blade Shard drop rate so you can now obtain them from high-level toad and fallen warrior enemies.
- Fixed bugs that halted progression during certain Bonding Quests.
- Fixed a crash bug upon start-up caused by failure to obtain display information.
- Minor bug fixes
Thank you for your patience while we address these issues. Please stay tuned for any additional updates.
